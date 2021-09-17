Which NFL MVP candidate does Taylor Heinicke remind JD McKissic of?

Taylor Heinicke shone for the Washington Football Team as they defeated the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Heinicke stood in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, just as he did for Alex Smith last year. The former XFL quarterback starred as his team outlasted the Giants in a thriller. The performance drew rave reviews from analysts and teammates.

J.D. McKissick speaks glowingly about Heinicke

Heinicke's performance was so good that teammate and former Seahawk J.D. McKissick compared him to the Seahawks' star quarterback Russell Wilson. McKissick told reporters after the game:

“He reminded me of Russell Wilson. He was calm. He wanted to make a play. He wanted to do anything it took. Only thing on his mind was winning.”

Whenever anyone compares a player to Russell Wilson, it is high praise. Sometimes it's hyperbolic and brushed off as an in-the-moment line. McKissick, though, played with Wilson for three seasons, and the running back knows first-hand just how good Wilson is.

In Thursday night's case, Heinicke fully deserved the praise. It is scarcely believable that he was a backup in the XFL, studying at Old Dominion before Ron Rivera rang him up last winter. Once again, Heinicke stepped up in relief of someone else and played his heart out.

Furthermore, it isn't people going overboard and getting caught with a case of recency bias. Heinicke plays like a modern NFL quarterback. He can scramble, use his legs on designed plays, and he throws with good velocity.

Heinicke put all those skills together on the touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones in Week 2. Heinicke barely set his feet before unleashing a frozen rope into the endzone. It wasn't your average high-velocity pass coupled with zero accuracy. Heinicke stuck it on the top shelf, allowing his receiver to pluck it out of the air up high and come down with it.

No wonder his teammates are lavishing praise on him. It seems like the Washington Football Team will ride the Heinicke wave for the foreseeable future. His performance seemingly quashed any talk of Cam Newton or any other veteran quarterback heading to D.C.

Taylor Heinicke fully deserved the adoration of the fans and his teammates. Now comes the tricky part.

He must live up to these lofty expectations as the weeks go on in a long season. Heinicke, though, has defied all expectations to get here. If he keeps going in the same vein, more comparisons to top-tier quarterbacks will follow .

Edited by Colin D'Cunha