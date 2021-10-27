NFL Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Best and worst matchups to watch for 

Fantasy football has a range of levels to play on, from single-day tournament lineups and weekly lineups with FanDuel and DraftKings to standard, PPR and deep IDF leagues.

Whether you're a beginner or someone who's not too invested in fantasy football, the daily and weekly tournaments with FanDuel suit you well. Deep IDF leagues have complex lineups with offensive and defensive positions on the roster for diehard, seasoned players.

As injuries continue to pile up in the NFL and certain players face negative or positive matchups, it's not always wise to play top-ranked players every week.

Based on their matchups, here's a look at which players should start and who should sit for Week 8 in fantasy football.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Football Week 7

Start 'Em

#1- QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

PFF @PFF MATT RYAN HAS THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀🚀

MATT RYAN HAS THE LAUNCH CODES 🚀🚀

https://t.co/s4iGGRT8rQ

Matt Ryan got off to a slow start with his offense, but everyone seems to be healthy and productive in Arthur Smith's unit. Matt Ryan had 336 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins, and his top three targets made some major impact. The Carolina Panthers' defense was a top-five unit just a few weeks ago, but has 571 and 302 yards in their last two games. Ryan should be able to distribute the ball around the offense well and get over 300 yards again. He hasn't put up huge numbers in fantasy football, but he's been consistent this season.

#2 - RB Michael Carter, New York Jets

Graham Barfield @GrahamBarfield Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays. That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory. Big role change for Michael Carter coming out of the Jets bye. He got his usual 11 carries, but finally took over as the main passing down back.In Weeks 1-5, Carter ran a route on just 30% of the pass plays. That jumped to 65% vs. Patriots, which is Swift / Ekeler territory.

Rookie Michael Carter is trending after taking control of the backfield last week for the New York Jets. He ended up with 104 yards from scrimmage and 15 fantasy football points. He had 14 fantasy football points back in Week 5 from 58 total yards and a score. It was only a matter of time before Carter broke out and became a featured player for the Jets in 2021. The Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals does not bode well for whoever starts at quarterback, but Michael Carter should be used in the passing game and run game as a workhorse this week.

#3 - WR Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

Zach Vaughn @zvaughn2712

117 targets (most since 2016)

1,239 yards (2nd-most in career)

12 TDs (career high)

17.2 yds/catch (career high)#BillsMafia #BuffaloFanatics #JoshAllenEffect #MannySands Emmanuel Sanders is on pace (roughly) for the following stat line:72 catches (most since 2018)117 targets (most since 2016)1,239 yards (2nd-most in career)12 TDs (career high)17.2 yds/catch (career high) @pfref Emmanuel Sanders is on pace (roughly) for the following stat line:72 catches (most since 2018)

117 targets (most since 2016)

1,239 yards (2nd-most in career)

12 TDs (career high)

17.2 yds/catch (career high)@pfref #BillsMafia #BuffaloFanatics #JoshAllenEffect #MannySands

Emmanuel Sanders led the Buffalo Bills in receiving yards prior to their Week 7 bye. He started off slow in the game, but had a huge second half. Sanders also led the team with 18.2 yards per catch. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, Sanders is looking at another great performance in fantasy football. He hasn't had fewer than five targets in a game this year and has only finished with less than 50 yards once. Miami's defense is falling apart and Sanders should be able to find himself open or in a favorable matchup throughout the game.

Sit 'Em

#1 - QB Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM No idea what Sam Darnold saw here but hey, I'll take it!James Bradberry comes up with the Red-Zone interpcetion! Giants get the ball back #NYG No idea what Sam Darnold saw here but hey, I'll take it!James Bradberry comes up with the Red-Zone interpcetion! Giants get the ball back #NYG https://t.co/8mHaCL9bsf

Sam Darnold should be facing a decent day in fantasy football against the Atlanta Falcons, but he has not played up to his potential. He has looked awful over the last three weeks and his status as a starter was questioned after finishing with negative points in fantasy football this week. Darnold has blacklisted himself as a starter in all types of fantasy formats for the time being. He may have some value down the stretch, but don't bet on it.

#2 - RB D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE

- Kareem Hunt

- D'Ernest Johnson In the past 17 games, the #Browns have had 3 different players rush for 100+ yards in a game.- Nick Chubb- Kareem Hunt- D'Ernest Johnson In the past 17 games, the #Browns have had 3 different players rush for 100+ yards in a game.- Nick Chubb

- Kareem Hunt

- D'Ernest Johnson https://t.co/fiXXHTcw3V

Pump the brakes on D'Ernest Johnson heading into battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nick Chubb has been re-activated and should end up playing in Week 8. D'Ernest Johnson will see a much smaller role behind Chubb and it won't be worth it to start him. Any fantasy football's worth comes from touchdown-or-bust. You got over 24 points from him last year, but he should be knocked down to the bench in deep leagues in case of another injury in the backfield.

#3 - WR Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mike Petraglia @Trags Tyler Boyd says he’s not worried about a lack of targets lately “just want to continue to be a good teammate.” #Bengals Tyler Boyd says he’s not worried about a lack of targets lately “just want to continue to be a good teammate.” #Bengals https://t.co/rViIHJW1GO

Tyler Boyd started 2021 as a promising WR2 in fantasy football, but rookie Ja'Marr Chase shook off his rust and isn't leaving much for the receivers behind him. Boyd has 15 targets in his last three games, but just nine catches for 70 yards. He hasn't had a double-digit fantasy football score since Week 4. Ja'Marr Chase does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon and Boyd is nothing more than a FLEX option in leagues hampered by injuries.

Edited by Piyush Bisht