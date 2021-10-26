Nick Chubb injury: When will Browns RB return to action?

Nick Chubb has been out of the lineup for a few weeks now, and Browns fans know they will need him if the Browns are going to make a run at winning the division.

D'Ernest Johnson's breakout performance against the Denver Broncos in primetime was fun, but Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will be needed as the season hits a new gear.

Will Chubb be ready for Week Eight?

NFL Injury update: Will Nick Chubb play in Week 8 against the Steelers?

According to Pro Football Network, Nick Chubb participated in practice on Monday. The Browns are operating on a slightly different schedule than normal due to their Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, but Chubb's participation on Monday gives fans hope.

It seems Week Nine is the worst-case scenario at this point and Week Eight is a possibility for the running back.

It is unclear how much the running back practiced. Did he have a full day in which he participated in every drill and exercise or was he limited? A full day of practice would give him a greater chance of playing on Sunday, but it is simply unclear.

With the game still more than five days away, Chubb has given plenty of reason to hope either way.

Put simply, when Chubb has been healthy, the running back has been electric. His worst game of the season came in Week Three against the Bears, when he "only" had 22 carries for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

On the flip side, his best game came right before his injury, when he rushed 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Good news: RB Nick Chubb & RT Jack Conklin practicing today for #Browns Good news: RB Nick Chubb & RT Jack Conklin practicing today for #Browns

Needless to say, bringing back Chubb raises the Browns' odds of winning considerably. It also effectively gives the Browns' offense about 100 yards or more per game that the quarterback doesn't have to do much to earn.

Meaning, these yards come without the risk of an interception or injury to the Browns' quarterback.

With Baker Mayfield already banged up, a strong running game will go a long way in making sure he stays on the field when he ultimately returns. Additionally, with Kareem Hunt on injured reserve, Chubb will be the main running back for the Browns until the ex-Chief can return.

While this is good news for fantasy owners, it comes with the risk of re-injury for Chubb.

The Browns will have to walk a very narrow tightrope before Kareem Hunt returns. Even if Chubb returns, he may still not be 100 percent. However, he may be asked to run even more than when he was 100 percent due to the absence of Hunt.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This puts him at risk of having a short stay on the field. However, they cannot afford to pass too much with Baker Mayfield because this will open him up to re-injury (shoulder) as well.

Either way, the Browns need Kareem Hunt to return quickly to help get them out of this mess.

Edited by LeRon Haire