NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 18 | NFL Week 6

NFL Week 6 ends with a Monday Night Football match between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans, which should transition into some exciting FanDuel and DraftKings DFS lineups.

These platforms run a weekly tournament where you can build your fantasy lineup. You can join a tournament for Monday Night Football with a lineup made up only of players from the Bills and the Titans.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Single-game tournaments are different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense, and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points.

Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players to take to the field in Monday Night Football on October 18th.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 6's Monday Night Football

MVP/CAPTAIN QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - $17,000 (FanDuel)/$19,200 (DraftKings)

Josh Allen is facing a 21st-ranked defense against the pass and he has one of the top offenses in the league. He had over 350 total yards and four total touchdowns last week in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and should have another game with over 25 fantasy points. The Bills are in their fourth game facing a defense that ranks 21st or worst against the pass.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills - $10,000 (FanDuel)/$8,600 (DraftKings)

Part of the Bills' success through the air has been veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who found second gear late in his career. He has at least five targets in every game and has scored two touchdowns in two of those games. He has a season-high 94 receiving yards and should see at least five targets again with a score.

WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans - $11,000 (FanDuel)/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Julio Jones hasn't played since Week 3, but is expected to return this week. AJ Brown could end up missing the game with an illness, making Jones a must-have. He's projected to have just nine points in fantasy football with four catches and 50 yards, but Ryan Tannehill has been missing his top wide receivers and could go to Julio often and early.

RB Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills - $8,000 (FanDuel)/$4,600 (DraftKings)

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio

1st Half RB Usage - Zack Moss: 67% snaps, 2 carries, 3 targets (49 yards)- Devin Singletary: 33% snaps, 4 carries, 1 target (19 yards) Moss has looked better than the stat sheet would let on

- Devin Singletary: 33% snaps, 4 carries, 1 target (19 yards) Moss has looked better than the stat sheet would let on

Zack Moss has dominated the backfield lately, but Devin Singletary is not a player to give up on. The passing game will be carrying the momentum for the Bills, but the run game could be sneaky good against the 17th-ranked run defense. Moss has been scoring most of the touchdowns, but Singletary still has three games this season with over 70 rushing yards. He could rip off another 70+ yards and find the endzone as a runner or receiver.

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills - $12,500 (FanDuel)/$9,600 (DraftKings)

Jon Scott @JonScottTV "Everybody wants the ball. There's only one to go around."The #Bills offense has been rolling, but with different guys sharing the leading role each week.Stefon Diggs once again articulating how he and his team is handling that."When the time comes we all spin."

Emmanuel Sanders has had Stefon Diggs take a backseat in the passing game, but Diggs is still someone to start. While more players are seeing targets, Diggs is still the best target to throw to, and should extend his streak to six straight games with at least five targets and 60 yards.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans - $1,200 (DraftKings)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine returns from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 5. AJ Brown may not play and he will have to jump back into the starting lineup. Many see Westbrook-Ikhine as a non-factor in Week 6, but Julio Jones will be covered too well to be the target man every time. Tannehill will need to have other reads. Westbrook-Ikhine went 4/4 for 53 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 and could have another game with a double-digit score in fantasy football.

Total Budgets: $58,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,800 of $50,000 DraftKings

