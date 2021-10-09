NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for October 10 | NFL Week 5

Sunday's slate of games has some heavily competitive fixtures. That should make for a fantastic day in tournaments with FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly contest where you can build your fantasy lineup every week, and every day there is an NFL game. It's very different from regular fantasy football, where your lineup represents you for the entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players for Week 5's Sunday games.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup picks for the NFL Week 5 Sunday games

QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings - $7,500 (FanDuel) / $6,500 (DraftKings) - vs. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions' defense is why Kirk Cousins should be your starter on Sunday. Despite being 16th against the pass, the Lions are going up against an offense with five-to-six star targets on the field.

PFF @PFF Kirk Cousins: 94.1 PFF grade from a clean pocket this season1st among all QBs 👀👀

It'll be difficult to start any of his weapons in this game, but Cousins should reap the benefits and score 20+ fantasy football points against Detroit.

RB Damien Harris, New England Patriots - $6,500 (FanDuel) / $5,500 (DraftKings) - at Houston Texans

The New England Patriots' run game was a non-factor when Tom Brady returned to town and Damien Harris was a complete dud.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Through three weeks, #Patriots RB Damien Harris has 12 forced missed tackles as a runnerThat number trails only Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, and Javonte Williams among all RB's

The Houston Texans are 28th against the run and it would be a good matchup for Damien Harris to get back on track. If he continues to struggle for three straight weeks, there could be a shift in the backfield for Week 6.

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals - $6,200 (FanDuel) / $5,900 (DraftKings) - vs San Francisco 49ers

Chase Edmonds has been listed as a game-time decision, but he's worth putting into your lineup unless he's officially ruled inactive. He hasn't had under 10 points in fantasy football this season and the San Francisco 49ers are 17th against the run.

Edmonds hasn't scored a touchdown thanks to James Conner, but he's still the more productive runner in the backfield. His price is a bargain for a player who could give you 12+ points in a limited role.

WR Kenny Golladay, New York Giants - $6,200 (FanDuel) / $5,900 (DraftKings) - at Dallas Cowboys

Kenny Golladay has been limited in practice this week due to a groin injury. But it's not severe and the New York Giants cannot afford to lose him for Week 5. Golladay had his first decent game with both Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard out last week, finishing with over 110 receiving yards.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney combined for 194 yards and 12 catches!!We need to see this WEEKLY!!

Trevon Diggs could prove to be an issue, but he could end up covering Kadarius Toney or John Ross instead, freeing up Golladay to see most of the targets.

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders - $5,800 (FanDuel) / $4,900 (DraftKings) - vs Chicago Bears

Hunter Renfrow leads the way in targets and catches for the Las Vegas Raiders as they top the AFC West. Renfrow has had at least six targets in every game this season and has quickly become Derek Carr's number one option. He will usually be thrown to on crucial plays.

The Chicago Bears still have some fight in them, but Derek Carr's offense is on a different level. Renfrow should remain the main target on big plays for the Raiders on Sunday.

WR Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills - $6,200 (FanDuel) / $5,600 (DraftKings) - vs Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills have played much better since Week 1 and get a true test of their quality against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Emmanuel Sanders has been a superstar addition for the Bills this year and will be relied on frequently.

Kyle Nap @kylenaps Emmanuel Sanders is worth every single penny the Bills end up paying him and more Emmanuel Sanders is worth every single penny the Bills end up paying him and more https://t.co/09vZzy2whI

He has had six targets in three straight games and scored twice in Week 3 against Washington. He's a value option who can produce great numbers in fantasy football.

TE Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys - $6,200 (FanDuel) / $4,400 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

At this point, Dalton Schultz is the unofficial TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys, even though Blake Jarwin is a better blocker. He continued his stellar start to the season with 58 yards and a touchdown last week for nearly 15 fantasy football points.

Schultz led the team in targets and catches the previous week and could be a top target on Sunday as well.

FLEX RB Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $6,400 (FanDuel) / $5,200 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

Running backs are usually a safe bet at FLEX every week. Leonard Fournette had a great game against the Patriots last week with 92 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards.

Fournette has had a quiet season in fantasy football but has got his owners excited for the future. He is the lead runner for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going into a match with the Miami Dolphins, who are 27th against the run.

DEF Denver Broncos - $4,400 (FanDuel) / $4,200 (DraftKings) - at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

Also Read

The Baltimore Ravens got the better of the Denver Broncos' defense last week, but their matchup in Week 5 favors them. The Pittsburgh Steelers' new offensive scheme severely limits the offense and has been stagnant since Week 2.

Also Read

Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked ten times and could see a couple more in Week 5. The Broncos' offense is another story, but the defense is worth starting in fantasy football this week in FanDuel and DFS.

Total Budgets: $55,400 of $60,000 FanDuel / $48,100 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Samuel Green