NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 4: Dalton Schultz and 3 other TEs to consider

Tight ends in the NFL these days are mostly large wide receivers who can occasionally block a pass-rusher. The best pass-catching tight ends often become early picks in fantasy football drafts.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is a better receiver than some true WRs in the NFL and outproduces many of them. Not every fantasy football owner can draft Kelce or George Kittle, but there are more top-tier fantasy football TEs each season.

Even if you didn't pick one of the top options in the first six rounds of the draft, you can still claim one in Week 4 through the waiver wire. Here are the four best tight end options to add to your fantasy football roster heading into Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Top 4 fantasy football TEs on waiver wire for Week 4

#1 – Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will be without WR Jarvis Landry for a while, boosting Austin Hooper's fantasy football value.

Kyle Williams ✪ @betonthegame The Browns have thrown 45.8% of their passes to the TE this season.



They have only thrown 33.3% to the WR.



Buy Austin Hooper before it’s too late. ⏰ The Browns have thrown 45.8% of their passes to the TE this season.



They have only thrown 33.3% to the WR.



Buy Austin Hooper before it’s too late. ⏰

He's more of a redzone threat than a consistent target on the field, but Baker Mayfield could end up looking for his TE more often until Landry is back. Hooper will still rely on scoring touchdowns to give him great value in fantasy football, but he's got the potential to be a trending option for several weeks.

#2 – Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

With Blake Jarwin back in the mix in 2021, Dalton Schultz was bumped down in the tight end pecking order. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, Schultz proved that was a mistake.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dalton Schultz: 53 offensive snaps (69%), 7 targets, 6 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs Dalton Schultz: 53 offensive snaps (69%), 7 targets, 6 catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs https://t.co/QJDo4roW85

He had six catches on seven targets for 80 yards and two scores. The Dallas Cowboys may try to implement Schultz more into the passing game, but there are no guarantees. WR Michael Gallup is on IR, but there are still a ton of targets for QB Dak Prescott.

He will still be available in most fantasy football leagues and is worth keeping around in case the Cowboys can give him more targets on a consistent basis.

#3 – Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have been getting a fair split of the targets for TEs with the Eagles. However, the TE position in fantasy football usually lacks depth and Ertz had four catches for 53 yards and a TD in Week 3.

TWSN @TWSN___ Jalen Hurts finds a wide open Zach Ertz for the TD ⬇️



Jalen Hurts finds a wide open Zach Ertz for the TD ⬇️



https://t.co/sbohl9w9I1

Dallas Goedert might be the bigger threat at TE, but Ertz will likely be available on the waiver wire and can help a team that lacks TEs and needs a backup.

#4 – Tyler Conklin, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' offense is much better than expected in 2021 and it's due to QB Kirk Cousins. Conklin had seven catches for 70 yards and a TD this past week and he is well worth being picked up this week in fantasy football.

Also Read

Sean Borman @SeanBormanNFL Kirk Cousins ➡️ Tyler Conklin for 6. Extra point GOOD. Tie ballgame Kirk Cousins ➡️ Tyler Conklin for 6. Extra point GOOD. Tie ballgame https://t.co/vHFuy3olOW

He's the top TE on the roster, but is still waiting behind the WRs for targets. Kirk Cousins could decide to give Conklin more targets after his performance in Week 3.

Edited by Samuel Green