Jarvis Landry injury: What happened to Browns WR?

The Cleveland Browns lost Jarvis Landry early in the first quarter of their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. Landry is one of the Browns' most important players for his leadership as well as on-field ability. His loss will be felt by the Browns, especially without Odell Beckham Jr.

Landry had one reception for nine yards at the time of his injury. The official diagnosis is a sprained MCL. He lucked out that it wasn't torn, as that would've ended his season. However, he'll continue to undergo more testing. He is officially out for the remainder of Week 2 against the Texans.

Jarvis Landry was impressive in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five catches for 71 yards and was involved in trick plays that caught the Chiefs off guard.

A sprained MCL gives him a chance to return this season. The Browns will need him if they're looking to make a playoff run. Without surgery, he could return in four to eight weeks depending on the severity of the sprain. We'll find out more after further testing is complete.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns believe WR Jarvis Landry has a sprained MCL and he will undergo further testing, per source.

Jarvis Landry's injury is just one of many from Week 2

The injury to Jarvis Landry happened on the first play of the game. Noting Beckham's injury, Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones are their top wide receivers for the remainder of Week 2.

The injury bug has been ruthless in Week 2 thus far. Baker Mayfield suffered an injury against the Texans after an interception. He attempted to make a tackle on Justin Reid during the run-back. But he went at an awkward ankle and hurt his arm on the play.

Mayfield looked to be in considerable pain after the play. Luckily, he was able to come back into the game. The same can't be said about other players in the NFL.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Injuries so far today:



TJ Watt

Tyrod Taylor

Tua Tagovailoa

Jarvis Landry

Bradley Chubb

Brandon Brooks

Brandon Graham

Andy Dalton

Alex Leatherwood

Danny Amendola

Nico Collins

Tyson Alualu

Josey Jewell Injuries so far today:



TJ Watt

Tyrod Taylor

Tua Tagovailoa

Jarvis Landry

Bradley Chubb

Brandon Brooks

Brandon Graham

Andy Dalton

Alex Leatherwood

Danny Amendola

Nico Collins

Tyson Alualu

Josey Jewell

