NFL top 100 players of 2021: 3 reasons why George Kittle dropped 43 spots

The NFL's Top 100 list is released annually during the preseason. This season's list saw a few players drop, including San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Kittle, who signed a five-year extension before the start of the 2020 season, was dropped from seventh-spot in the top 100 before the 2020 season to now number 50.

"He just has a different motor that a lot of people don't have."@gkittle46 made his #NFLTop100 debut at the age of 25 and hasn't missed the list since.



📺 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lpUiuNOmlV — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 16, 2021

That is a 43 spot drop for one of San Francisco's main offensive targets. There are reasons as to why a 27-year old tight end, who has consistently been on the list for the last three seasons.

Three reasons why George Kittle dropped 43 spots

#1 - Missed time due to injury in 2020

George Kittle broke a bone in his ankle, which caused him to play in just eight games in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers. In the previous 2019 season, Kittle played in 15 games. Missing a significant amount of time affected his stats, which caused the drop in the NFL 100.

Kittle had just 634 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2020 whereas he had 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

#2 - 49ers lack of success

The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC title in 2019 en route to a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs, who won. Last season, Kittle wasn't the only injury on the 49ers roster, in fact there were injuries all across the team on both offense and defense.

The 49ers went on to have just a 6-10 record and finish at the bottom of the NFC West. The lack of success by the entire San Francisco 49ers team, also caused Kittle to drop.

#3 - Rising success of NFL tight ends

George Kittle, along with Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski, reinvented what the tight end position is. They are not only blockers but also reliable and talented receivers that now make a true impact on the game.

With more tight ends becoming quarterbacks' favorite offensive targets, there are more and more options to rank among the top 100.

George Kittle, if he remains healthy and is successful in 2021, could easily move back up the NFL's Top 100 list before next season. He still has a long career ahead of him and can make a big difference for quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in the San Francisco 49ers offensive scheme.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar