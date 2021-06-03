NFL: Top five tight ends to target for the 2021 fantasy football season 

A big performance by a tight end can be the difference between fantasy football glory and defeat. Drafting the right tight end is therefore key to your fantasy football future success in 2021. But which player should you splash the cash for in your upcoming fantasy draft?

Here are five tight ends you should definitely target for your fantasy football team this season.

Best tight end options for your fantasy team

#1 - Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is the man you want on your fantasy squad for 2021. He has led all tight ends in fantasy points over the past five seasons.

Kelce’s partnership with Patrick Mahomes has proved almost unstoppable since the latter became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The tight end has had five straight 1,000-plus-yards seasons with 38 touchdowns across five years.

#2 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles v San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle should be the next tight end you draft if you miss out on Travis Kelce. He was struck by an injury bug last season, suffering a broken foot, which limited him to only eight NFL games.

It's easy to forget that Kittle had two monster years in 2018 and 2019, where he had over 1,000 yards receiving each year and ten touchdowns.

#3 Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' tight end has continued to improve over each of the past two NFL seasons. Waller had a career-best year in 2020, with 1,196 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per reception and nine touchdowns. He averaged 10.7 fantasy points per game last season, so he's worth an early draft pick.

#4 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

Mark Andrews is a massive red-zone target for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' tight end has grabbed 12 red-zone touchdowns in the last two NFL seasons, which is tied with Travis Kelce for the most at the position.

In the last two NFL seasons, he has been Lamar Jackson's favorite receiving target. Andrews played 65.5% of the Baltimore snaps per game in 2020. Keep his name near the top of your tight end wish list.

#5 Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

The New England Patriots's new tight end Hunter Henry could be the diamond in the rough for your fantasy lineup.

Last season with the Chargers, Henry had 613 yards and 4 touchdowns. If he can develop chemistry with Cam Newton, he could have a big fantasy season for your team. He has ranked in the top 10 fantasy tight ends over the past three seasons.

