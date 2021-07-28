Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 tight ends featuring Travis Kelce, George Kittle and others

Madden 22 gets closer with each passing day. As the game inches closer to release, EA Sports is pulling out all the stops and dropping hints about every last surprise the game has to offer.

Earlier today, EA revealed the top ten tight ends in the game. Of course, players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle made the list, but who are the other eight tight ends in Madden 22's top ten? Here's a look.

The premier tight ends in Madden 22

#1 - Travis Kelce, 99 overall

Who else could be better than arguably the true number one receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs? Travis Kelce is coming off the best season of his career. In 2020, he earned 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. Put simply, Kelce will be one of the most popular options for Madden players looking for an elite tight end.

#2 - George Kittle, 96 overall

Sure, George Kittle is coming off a down, injury-plagued season. So what? Putting aside his rookie season, the 49ers tight end earned over 1,000 yards in two of the last three seasons. Now fully healthy, Kittle looks to be in position for a monster season. Madden 22 reflects that reality.

#3 - Darren Waller, 93 overall

A few years ago, Darren Waller was a complete unknown. Today, he is the best receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over the last two seasons, Waller has earned about 2,400 yards and 12 touchdowns. If he puts together another great season, he could be in Madden 23's 99-club discussion next year.

#4 - Mark Andrews, 88 overall

Mark Andrews has been a touchdown machine for the Baltimore Ravens. Andrews has earned 20 touchdowns in the last three seasons. In the last two itself, Andrews earned 17 touchdowns. He's also a solid option between the 20s, as he has earned between 550 and 852 yards in each of his first three seasons.

#5 - Hunter Henry, 87 overall

Hunter Henry was supposed to be the Chargers' next Antonio Gates. However, he finds himself with the New England Patriots with the hopes of being the next Rob Gronkowski. Over the last three seasons, Henry has reliably been able to earn around 600 yards each season. He earned 13 touchdowns in that span.

In older Maddens, Henry was very popular as a young tight end option who would eventually hit a 99 overall after a few seasons. It seems that his real life progression is going as Madden predicted.

#6 - Austin Hooper, 86 overall

Austin Hooper has been a reliable option in his career. He played for the Atlanta Falcons in his first four years in the league. In 2020, Hooper landed with the Browns. While his Browns residency hasn't been immaculate, his ability to score touchdowns is elite. He's been good for between four and six touchdowns over the last three seasons.

#7 - Rob Gronkowski, 86 overall

Just a few years removed from his own Madden cover, Rob Gronkowski has slipped in the rankings. However, he still has a place in the top ten as a perfectly usable option in Madden 22. Last season, Gronkowski earned 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

#8 - Mike Gesicki, 85 overall

Mike Gesicki has slowly but steadily increased his production each season since 2018. In 2018, Gesicki earned 202 yards and no touchdowns. In 2019, Gesicki earned 570 yards and five touchdowns. In 2020, the Dolphins tight end earned 703 yards and six touchdowns. That's a tick in the sustained progress box.

#9 - TJ Hockenson, 85 overall

TJ Hockenson was one of most highly-touted picks of the Detroit Lions, who selected him eighth overall in 2019. Hockenson has played well so far but there are some rough edges to his game. He had 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

#10 - Dallas Goedert, 84 overall

Dallas Goedert is the starting tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a slow rookie year but then hit another gear. He still has room to grow, but has a solid foundation and is a perfectly usable option in Madden 22. In 2020, Goedert earned 46 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns.

