Baltimore Ravens training camp 2021: 5 players to keep an eye on

Is 2021 going to be the year that everything falls into place for Lamar Jackson to lead the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl? The Ravens front office has had a busy offseason, bringing in some exciting new weapons for their star quarterback to continue his exploits.

Longtime head coach John Harbaugh will have his focus on getting the new faces in the squad up to speed during training camp. The camp also presents an opportunity for last season's rookies to experience a full-blooded NFL preseason workout schedule.

As training camp approaches, here are five Baltimore Ravens players to watch out for this pre-season.

#1 - Lamar Jackson

The main man himself, all eyes will be on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this year. The QB enters the NFL preseason with lofty expectations of a championship.

After finally getting his first playoff win last season, Jackson will be in the quest for a string of postseason successes in 2022.

An opportunity to develop chemistry with the new Baltimore Ravens wide receivers

This year's training camp will provide the playmaker time to develop his chemistry with the new receivers brought in this offseason.

Look for Jackson to lead the way during training camp in late July.

#2 - Mark Andrews

Over the last two NFL seasons, tight end Mark Andrews has been Lamar Jackson's primary receiving target.

The Ravens tight end has grabbed 12 red-zone touchdowns in the last two seasons, tied with Travis Kelce for the most at the position. He will be looking to strengthen that connection with Jackson during training camp.

While the new wide receivers have made headlines, Andrews holds the key to the Baltimore Ravens offense in 2021.

#3 - Alejandro Villenueva

After the departure of Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens immediately signed free-agent tackle Alejandro Villanueva. The former Pittsburgh Steelers OT has big shoes to fill in Baltimore.

Training camp will be the opportunity for Villenueva to show his new teammates that he’s raring to go in 2021. The 2017 Pro Bowler will undoubtedly be a player to watch when training camp begins.

#4 - Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens drafted star receiver Rashod Bateman 27th overall in this year's NFL draft. The 6' 0", 190-pound wideout has already impressed head coach John Harbaugh.

At the University of Minnesota, Bateman recorded 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns during his two seasons in college. The rookie and his QB will need to use training camp to develop the requisite chemistry to succeed in a competitive AFC North.

#5 - Patrick Queen

Last season, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen was the star of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. He started all 16 games and led the team with 106 tackles. Queen recorded nine tackles for a loss, ten quarterback hits, one interception and one touchdown.

This will be the Ravens star's first complete training camp since the pandemic canceled training camp activities last year.

