5 NFL players set for a career-best season

The NFL regular season is almost upon us and each NFL player will be hoping for an improvement on their previous season(s). While for some it may be wishful thinking, for others it is a more realistic possibility. We look at five such NFL players who are expected to have career-best seasons.

NFL players who will shine in the 2021 season

#1 - CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb has the potential to be one of the best NFL players of all time. His unique blend of athleticism, speed and accuracy in route running make him a threat at all times. He is expected to quickly become the primary receiver in the Dallas receiving corps, forcing someone as good as Amari Cooper behind him.

This likely will be Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb’s final season together in Dallas. They haven’t discussed it. Gallup: “We’ve all acknowledged it to ourselves. We didn’t come out and say it to each other because ...we still got plenty of football to play together” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 7, 2021

Such projections are not hyperbole. He had 935 receiving yards last year in 74 receptions resulting in 5 touchdowns. Of those, he gained 784 yards in the slot, which was already the second-highest in the league. With Dak Prescott now back fit and ready to play, expect CeeDee Lamb to be the primary beneficiary.

#2 - Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is an NFL player who has chronically underachieved. Now he is in a new setting and can prove all doubters wrong. The Los Angeles Rams, has the benefit of playing with the best defense in the league and he can stay out on the field leading longer drives.

"A healthy Stafford, in a 17-game season and with that Rams backfield, could be the first quarterback to throw for 6,000 yards in a year." 🚀 @peter_king is bullish on Matthew Stafford for MVP this season: https://t.co/5rKxPlpe0v pic.twitter.com/l6fddtGNuX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 6, 2021

He has already proven himself to be a good quarterback during his time in Detroit. He is one of the few NFL players who has ever thrown for more than 5000 yards in a season. Expect him to meet and surpass that this season.

#3 - Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Goedert has the opportunity to come into his own as a tight-end at the Philadelphia Eagles. With Zach Ertz now not taking up all the oxygen in the conversation, expect Goedert to come good and prove his worth.

#4 - Adam Trautman, TE, New Orleans Saints

Adam Trautman was good in flashes last year. He caught 15 of the 16 passes that came his way. Having had the time to get bedded in, he now has the opportunity to establish himself as an NFL player.

#5 - Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Also Read

Deebo Samuel could have been the MVP in a Super Bowl if the San Francisco 49ers had defeated the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of years back. Instead, an injury-riddled season last time round put a damper on the hopes of improvement. He is expected to come back strongly this year.

Edited by Henno van Deventer