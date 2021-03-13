NFL Trade Rumors: Should the Buffalo Bills trade RB Devin Singletary?

The Buffalo Bills finished the 2020-2021 season ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing offense. In two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Devin Singletary has registered 1,462 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 307 carries. He finished 23rd in attempts, 25th in rushing yards, 42nd in rushing touchdowns and 28th in yards per carry.

Buffalo has been very patient with their third-year running back out of the Florida Atlantic. The question is, for how long will the Buffalo Bills be patient with Singletary? Buffalo has a big issue at the running back position and has not had a stable running back since LeSean McCoy.

If the Buffalo Bills want to take their offense to the next level, they will need to upgrade their running back position. That raises another question: Should the Buffalo Bills trade Devin Singletary? The short answer is yes, and they need to draft one of the most talented running backs in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Buffalo Bills need to trade Devin Singletary while they can. He is one season away from being untradeable. If the Buffalo Bills do decide to trade Devin SIngletary, it will have to be for draft picks.

Buffalo will not receive anything higher than a fourth-round draft pick for Devin Singletary. The Bills need to trade him for the fourth rounder before it turns into a fifth or sixth-round pick in the next few years. There are a ton of talented running backs in free agency and in this year's draft class.

NFL Trade Rumors: Who should the Buffalo Bills pursue at running back if they trade Devin Singletary?

If the Buffalo Bills end up sending Devin Singletary packing, they should look to free agency to add a running back to replace him. Buffalo needs an every down running back. Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay will give the Bills the running back they're looking for.

Phillip Lindsay has started 32 games for the Denver Broncos in his three seasons with the team. Let's take a look at how Phillip Lindsay performed for the Denver Broncos over the last three seasons.

Phillip Lindsay's career stats:

-- Attempts: 534

-- Rushing yards: 2,550 yards

-- Rushing touchdowns: 17

Phillip Lindsay has out-performed Devin Singletary. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two of the three seasons with the Broncos. Lindsay also recorded 77 receptions for 465 receiving yards and one touchdown.