Josh Allen reveals the reason why he always pays for his meals 

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. For that matter, he's one of the best players in the NFL regardless of position.

Allen was runner-up in MVP voting a season ago, finishing behind Aaron Rodgers. Allen has a case for being the front-runner for MVP this year, leading the Bills to a 4-1 record.

Along with being a superstar player, he's also a generous and caring member of his community off the field. Josh Allen appeared on the Rich Eisen Show Friday.

Eisen asked Allen when was the last time he had to pay for his meal in Buffalo. Josh Allen's response was humble and fitting for the former Wyoming quarterback.

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow When was the last time @JoshAllenQB paid for a meal in Buffalo? @richeisen asked him that question and it sparked a very thoughtful give-and-take about Allen's new found fame and how he knows that handling it properly is another key to his success. When was the last time @JoshAllenQB paid for a meal in Buffalo?@richeisen asked him that question and it sparked a very thoughtful give-and-take about Allen's new found fame and how he knows that handling it properly is another key to his success. https://t.co/KrBW2jFVRP

Josh Allen says he doesn't accept free meals in Buffalo.

Josh Allen told Eisen he doesn't like taking free meals. The Buffalo community has embraced Allen, and he wants to return the favor. He said,

"You know, I don't like taking free meals. Being here in buffalo, I want to give back to the community and small businesses as much as possible. There's a few times where I've ordered a meal but leave a pretty nice tip. Because I want to give back to the community that already gave so much to me."

Josh Allen remains humble despite being a superstar in his city. It's easy to imagine people in the community offering him free meals. Buffalo is one of the most diehard NFL cities around. They believe Allen could be the one to lead them to the Super Bowl.

The way Josh Allen and the entire Buffalo Bills team are playing right now, a Super Bowl is a real possibility. The defense is the most complete and well-rounded in the NFL. Allen has worked on his weaknesses and has benefited greatly from the addition of Emmanuel Sanders.

Josh Allen wants to win a Super Bowl for the fans of Buffalo.

Josh Allen knows how disappointed Bills fans were with losing four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s. That's why he's motivated to do whatever it takes for them to win one for them. Allen said,

"The fans here are so awesome and so enthusiastic. They love the Bills here. And it's a sense of pride we can win football games for this fanbase and ultimately we want to win a Super Bowl and give them that feeling.

Allen has taken his level of play to MVP status over his last 21 games. He's outperformed Patrick Mahomes statistically in the last 21 games. He's taken the city and put them on his back and embraced them.

Also Read

Allen's star continues to grow with each passing week. He's taken on the role of franchise savior and embraced it. He will have to get used to being offered free meals in Buffalo. If the Bills win a Super Bowl with him, he's going to become a legend.

Edited by LeRon Haire