2021 NFL MVP Odds: 5 NFL QBs who could win the award

NFL MVP odds can sometimes change dramatically on a weekly basis. Big performances in key matchups can heavily influence the NFL MVP race. Through five weeks of the 2021 NFL season, two favorites have emerged from the pack. They have the best odds at this point of the season. As usual, quarterbacks dominate the list of candidates.

It's still very early and things will still change. Every quarterback still has positive odds from a betting perspective. The best value betting on an NFL MVP is early in the season when the odds are still favorable. Here are two current favorites and three live long shots to win the 2021 NFL MVP.

2021 NFL MVP: The favorites

#1 – Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+450)

After a huge performance in Sunday Night Football in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen has emerged as the new favorite for NFL MVP. He accounted for four total touchdowns in the game with a massive 91.5 QBR. His stellar play is a big reason why the Bills have scored 156 points during their current four-game winning streak.

The Bills are playing dominant football and look like the best team in the AFC Conference by a pretty wide margin right now. Allen's ability to push the ball deep downfield with his big arm puts a ton of pressure on opposing defenses. He is also one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL.

#2 – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (+550)

Kyler Murray was the favorite for NFL MVP before being passed by Josh Allen this week. The Cardinals are the only remaining undefeated team and Murray gets a ton of credit for that. He is a huge threat while running the ball, but his arm has been excellent this season. He leads the NFL in completion percentage while being in the top five in passer rating and QBR.

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals Kyler Murray has joined Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,500 passing yards and a completion percentage of 75.0+ through his team’s first five games. Kyler Murray has joined Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,500 passing yards and a completion percentage of 75.0+ through his team’s first five games. https://t.co/jNQ2wo2rJA

Kyler Murray is one of the best true dual threats in the league. He's very impressive, leading in completion percentage while also being ranked third in yards per completion. It is a dangerous combination, in addition to his legs, making him a truly unique quarterback.

