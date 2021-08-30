Way-too-early 2021 NFL awards predictions

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers won his third NFL MVP award in 2020 after going 13-3 with 4,299 yards, a career-high 70.7% completion rate, 48 TDs and five INTs on his 'revenge' tour after Green Bay took QB Jordan Love in the first round.

LA Rams DL Aaron Donald also won his third Defensive Player of the Year award with 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, snubbing sack-leader TJ Watt for the honor. LA Chargers QB Justin Herbert was the clear Rookie of the Year, and Washington QB Alex Smith was locked in as the Comeback Player of the Year the moment he threw his first pass.

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are the favorites to unseat Aaron Rodgers as the MVP. TJ Watt is poised to win the award he rightfully deserved last season.

Dak Prescott could be in a race with two all-star RBs (Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey) for CBPOY, and ROY is wide open at this point. The 2021 season starts in about two weeks, so here are the first predictions on which players could be honored at the end of the NFL season.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2020 - WFT DE Chase Young, 2021 - Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Highest preseason grade by a rookie LB since 2015



1. Micah Parsons ('21) - 91.0 pic.twitter.com/gkuCoQbH29 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 24, 2021

Micah Parsons was a 2020 opt-out, but has been a playmaker in the preseason so often that he keeps begging for more playing time. Keanu Neal and Parsons are listed as the new starters at LB over Jaylen Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. He possesses good coverage ability and speed to get into the backfield. He could end up as Dallas' best defender in 2021.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year - 2020 - LAC QB Justin Herbert, 2021 - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

"[Zach Wilson] can throw the heck out of it."



Yes he can, Aaron. Yes he can.



(via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/lV3JgOdIZA — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 21, 2021

#1 pick Trevor Lawrence could be good this year, but Zach Wilson has a great OL and playmakers in Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. The running game isn't really solid for the Jets at the moment, but rookie Michael Carter could grow into a featured role, and be a target for Wilson when in trouble. Moreover, you can't really trust what is happening with the Jacksonville Jaguars right now.

NFL Rookie of the Year - 2020 - LAC QB Justin Herbert, 2021 - New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson ripped this pass to Corey Davis 🎯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3eAyrsn6XF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2021

Micah Parsons could have a great year, but Zach Wilson might have an even better season, even though Parsons has a better route to the NFL playoffs. Wilson could have 3500+ yards. 30+ TDs and fewer than 13 INTs.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year - 2020 - LA Rams DL Aaron Donald, 2021 - Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt

The NFL sack leader in 2020 💪@steelers LB @_TJWatt comes in at 9️⃣ on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/uTcpwNltUW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 28, 2021

Myles Garrett seems to have the same odds as Watt to win, but Pittsburgh are showing they can bring the pressure from both ends, with Alex Highsmith being a potential superstar this year. With constant pressure coming from both ends, the QB could end up running into either Watt or Highsmith. Watt may not be the sack leader in 2021, but Aaron Donald wasn't when he won last year.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year - 2020 - Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry, 2021 - Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook is a long shot at winning at +1600, but he had an astounding 1,557 yards and 16 TDs last year, but Derrick Henry had an unreal season with over 2,000 yards. Cook has a better chance of eclipsing his stats from 2020, and could lead the NFL in rushing yards and TDs with Henry having high mileage on his body.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year - 2020 - WFT QB Alex Smith, 2021 - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott got in about 50 throws during his pregame warmup. This was his longest toss pic.twitter.com/YJvUvcT7VI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 21, 2021

2020 was the season of 'what if', as we never got to see what became of Dak Prescott's historic start to the season. He's anxious to get back on the field as he handles a shoulder injury that has been holding him back. With three top WRs, two vertical threats at TE and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, Dak Prescott has all of the weapons to make a run at the MVP and CBPOY awards this season, but he has to show up healthy.

NFL Assistant Coach of the Year - 2020 - Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll, 2021 - Buffalo Bills OC Brian Daboll

Josh Allen on his first drive:

10/11, 90 yards, TD



ending with this beautiful 31-yard TD strike to Gabriel Davis on 3rd and 20🎯



Bills OC Brian Daboll shows no signs of slowing down this passing attack.

pic.twitter.com/BltqnAirVM — Victoria (@ffb_victoria) August 28, 2021

Brian Daboll seems like a sure thing to repeat, as the Bills are strong contenders in 2021, with Josh Allen as a hopeful MVP candidate. Moreover, Daboll looks like he could salvage Mitchell Trubisky over time as a quality QB. If he can find a receiving TE in their depth chart who is productive, he could win unanimously.

Coach of the Year - 2020 - Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, 2021 - LA Chargers Brandon Staley

👊According to Vegasinsider Brandon Staley is the favorite to win the 2022/22 #NFL Coach if the Year (+1200)#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/LftCaUp8lQ — Charged Up Bolts Magazine (@ChargedUp_Bolts) August 24, 2021

First-year NFL head coach Brandon Staley gets back superstar safety Derwin James, and has a rookie class that provides depth to keep the team fresh on the field: CB Asante Samuel JR, WR Josh Palmer and RB Larry Rountree lll. The Chargers have an up-and-coming roster that could find its way into the playoffs this year, and may even win a game.

NFL MVP - 2020 - Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 2021 - Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As much as we all want Josh Allen to have an NFL MVP season, you can't discount Patrick Mahomes to win his second MVP award with his high-powered offense. He won in 2018 with 5,097 yards, 50 TDs and 12 INTs with a 12-4 record.

He has the best odds to win from nearly every betting site. The new-look OL could be an issue, but they've held up so far. The run game is better with Clyde Edwards-Helaire looking better and Jerick McKinnon playing well in the NFL preseason.

There's no Sammy Watkins, but Tyreek Hill is an NFL superstar, and Travis Kelce is still in great shape. If Mecole Hardman shakes off his NFL preseason errors, the Chiefs could do just fine this year, and Mahomes could have a season with over 4,500 yards and 42 TDs.

