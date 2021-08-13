3 reasons why the Los Angeles Chargers are making a great decision by sitting Justin Herbert for the preseason

No NFL rookie made a bigger impression last season than Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The 23-year-old had a debut season to remember after being thrust into the starting role minutes before the Chargers' first game of the 2020 NFL season.

With all due respect to NFL veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, his injury just before kickoff last season was a blessing in disguise for the Los Angeles Chargers. So it should come as no surprise that new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that the team is going to sit their star QB for the entire preseason.

The Chargers are smart to sit Justin Herbert

Herbert played like a seasoned pro in his rookie year, throwing for 31 touchdowns and winning the AP NFL offensive rookie of the year award. Here are three reasons why the LA Chargers are making the right call in sitting Justin Herbert for the preseason:

#1 Injury risk

If the Los Angeles Chargers want to be successful this season, they'll need a fully fit and healthy Justin Herbert under center.

That’s why it's the right call not to have him play any games this preseason. The Chargers' backup QB is veteran play-caller Chase Daniel, who at 34 is not someone the franchise wants to lead the team in 2021.

So, it's definitely better to be safe than sorry for the Chargers this preseason.

#2 Long NFL season ahead

This year marks the first time in NFL history that the regular season will be 17 weeks long. So there’s plenty of games ahead for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

It’s key that the 6' 6", 236 pounds QB stays healthy for the team to compete in the very competitive AFC West, which features a certain Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

By keeping Herbert out of this preseason, he will be fresh for the long and challenging regular season ahead.

#3 Rookie season

They say the proof is in the pudding, and Justin Herbert definitely proved a lot in 2020.

Herbert made his first NFL start in Week 1 last year with no prior warning. Tyrod Taylor suffered a lung injury in warmups, and Herbert was forced to step in.

He would go on to pass for 4,336 yards with 31 TDs and ten interceptions, rushing for 234 yards and five TDs with a passer rating of 98.3. All of this shows that Justin Herbert does not need preseason to be ready for NFL games.

