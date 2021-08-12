Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt: Anything less than highest-paid EDGE is slap in the face

TJ Watt deserves a top-notch contract from Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB TJ Watt has been on the field during training camp but, like many others in 2021, isn't fully participating in hitting drills due to contract negotiations. It's a new thing the players are doing this year rather than just sitting home and holding out. TJ Watt, 26, had his fifth-year option exercised and is in line for a record-setting deal, especially after 53 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2020. Pittsburgh Steelers owner/president Art Rooney ll wants to get a deal done soon and expects the two to agree on one before the start of the season. Throughout his four-year career, TJ Watt has four INTs, 25 passes defended, 17 forced fumbles, 49.5 sacks, 230 tackles, 59 tackles for loss, and 111 QB hits.

Keith Butler acknowledges that TJ Watt isn’t practicing because he has yet to sign his contract. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 7, 2021

The Steelers don't seem at all worried about TJ Watt's "hold-in". Head coach Mike Tomlin says it'll run its course and used Cameron Heyward's previous negotiations as an example. DC Keith Butler is on TJ Watt's side and doesn't blame him for sitting out.

"I don't blame him for that because you don't want to get hurt when you're trying to get your contract done...I don't blame him for that."

But will a deal happen between TJ Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers? TJ Watt's fifth-year option will pay him a little over $10 million guaranteed in 2021. In retrospect, divisional rival Myles Garrett is making $25 million/year and Joey Bosa tops all edge-rushers at $27 million/year. TJ Watt led the league last year with 15 sacks and has had at least 13 in the last three seasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers do have a policy where they don't negotiate contracts during the regular season to avoid distractions, so the clock is ticking.

Rest of starters getting some rest while special teams is on the field… TJ Watt doing extra reps by himself. Built different… #DPOY pic.twitter.com/dnHF4bP32l — Nick (very depressed steelers fan) (@sadsteelersguy) August 8, 2021

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was snubbed in both 2019 and 2020 and would take anything less than being the highest-paid edge-rusher as another slap in the face. He was the highest-graded pass-rusher by PFF in 2019 and enters the 2021 season as their second-best behind Khalil Mack of all players. TJ Watt is one of only two defenders with a 90+ grade by PFF in 2019 and 2020, alongside the 2020 NFL DPOY Aaron Donald.

Going for the franchise-tag approach would be in poor taste for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Bud Dupree walked after he was franchised. They have over $11 million in cap space, but TJ Watt's extension would have minimal impact on the cap space. In 2022, their cap space is projected to be around $74 million. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick is also slated to be the highest-paid DB and CB Joe Haden has expressed his desire for an extension as well.

For TJ Watt to be the highest-paid pass-rusher, which he's worth, it would have to be at least $27.5 million/year. Fitzpatrick would fall in the $17-19 million/year range. Anything short of $27 million annually for Watt would be unacceptable and he could decide on free-agency. TJ Watt is in his prime on a rising defense. Pittsburgh is in the middle of rebuilding its offense and needs a solid defense with a mix of talent and chemistry.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar