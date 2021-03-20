Ranking the top 5 NFL players to wear the number 97

There have been a number of players in the NFL that have worn the number 97 during their NFL careers.

The number 97 is normally worn by defensive players that play on the defensive line. On that note, let's take a look at the top five NFL players to have worn the number 97 jersey.

Top five NFL players to have worn the number 97 jersey:

#5 Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cameron Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Cameron Heyward with their 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Heyward played his college football at The University of Ohio State. He has played the last ten NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cameron Heyward's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 451.

-- Quarterback hits: 136.

-- Sacks: 58.

-- Pass deflections: 33.

-- Forced fumbles: 6.

-- Fumble recoveries: 5.

-- Interceptions: 1.

#4 Cornelius Bennett (Buffalo Bills)

Former Buffalo Bills DL Cornelius Bennett

Cornelius Bennett spent 14 years in the NFL, doing so with the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills.

During his illustrious pro-football career, Cornelius Bennett was selected for five NFL Pro Bowls, one NFL All-Pro team and the Hall of Fame All-1990s team. Bennett also earned a spot in the 1987 NFL All-Rookie team.

Happy 55th, "Biscuit"!

Cornelius Bennett

LB, #Bills 1987-95, #Falcons 1996-98, #Colts 1999-2000



• All-Decade 1990s - Second-Team

• 4x AFC Champion, 1x NFC Champion

• 5 Pro Bowls

• 1x First-Team All-Pro

• 1987 All-Rookie Team

• 5x First-or Second-Team All-AFC selection pic.twitter.com/7oYklWewom — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) August 25, 2020

Cornelius Bennett's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 1,190.

-- Sacks: 71.5.

-- Forced fumbles: 31.

-- Fumble recoveries: 27.

-- Tackles for loss: 16.

-- Pass deflections: 9.

-- Interceptions: 7.

-- Touchdowns: 1.

#3 La'Roi Glover (New Orleans Saints)

Former New Orleans Saints DL La'Roi Glover

The Oakland Raiders selected La'Roi Glover with their 166th overall pick in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL draft.

Glover spent his rookie year with the Raiders before heading to the New Orleans Saints. During 13 years La'Roi Glover played in the competition, he was selected to six NFL Pro Bowls, one NFL All-Pro team and the Hall of Fame All-2000s team.

La'Roi Glover's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 557.

-- Tackles for loss: 93.

-- Sacks: 83.5.

-- Quarterback hits: 29.

-- Forced fumbles: 16.

-- Fumble recoveries: 8.

-- Interceptions: 2.

#2 Bryant Young (San Francisco 49ers)

Former San Francisco 49ers DL Bryant Young

The San Francisco 49ers selected Bryant Young with their seventh overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft.

Bryant Young spent his 14-year NFL career with the 49ers. During this period, he was selected to four NFL Pro Bowls, one NFL All-Pro team, 1999 AP Comeback Player of the Year and the Hall of Fame All-1990s team and also won an NFL Super Bowl.

Bryant Young's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 627.

-- Tackles for loss: 93.

-- Sacks: 89.5.

-- Quarterback hits: 22.

-- Forced fumbles: 12.

-- Fumble recoveries: 7.

#1 Simeon Rice (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Simeon Rice

Simeon Rice played 14 years in the NFL, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During his 14-year career in the NFL, Simeon Rice was selected to three Pro Bowls, one All-Pro team, 1996 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and 1996 All-Rookie team, winning one Super Bowl.

Simeon Rice lived up to the hype that came along with him being the third overall pick in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft.

Chicago → #Illini → No. 3 overall pick → Pro Bowl → Super Bowl champion @simeon_rice 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/bOQdSywBPi — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) March 18, 2021

Simeon Rice's Career Stats

-- Total tackles: 483.

-- Sacks: 122.

-- Tackles for loss: 93.

-- Pass deflection: 43.

-- Forced fumbles: 28.

-- Fumble recoveries: 8.

-- Interceptions: 5.