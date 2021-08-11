NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic landing spots for Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden

Just when one NFL player gets his requested contract extension, one more pops up, such as Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joe Haden.

After Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard received a restructure of his deal to keep him on the roster, Joe Haden divulged that he would also like a contract extension to retire in Pittsburgh.

In an interview with The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, Haden revealed that he wants to keep playing for as long as he remains a starter in the league. At 33 and entering his 12th season, he wants to have another contract, as 2021 is the final year of his current deal.

Drew Rosenhaus, agent for Steelers’ Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden, has approached the team regarding an extension for his client, who is now going into the last year of his contract. “Joe wants to finish his career with the Steelers if possible,” Rosenhaus said this morning. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2021

Joe Haden is fully aware of the cap situation with his team, and seems willing to wait his turn for a paycheck until TJ Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick get their futures sorted.

After the news broke about Haden, his agent Drew Rosenhaus approached the Steelers formally to request an extension. Haden's cap hit this season is about $15 million, and Pittsburgh chose to keep him around and release Mike Hilton and Steven Nelson to free agency.

There is no word on where the two sides are in negotiations or money, but how likely are the Steelers to give a 32-year-old CB a big-money extension? Could they let him walk in 2022 or even trade him? On that note, here's a look at three realistic teams for CB Joe Haden:

#1 Seattle Seahawks

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

It depends on whether Joe Haden values championship contention or money more. If he would rather have a chance at the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks could be his best chance in 2022.

It's doubtful the Steelers would trade Joe Haden in 2021, as they look to be on their 'final' run to the Super Bowl, though. Seattle have zero CBs in PFF's top 32 (Haden is 17) and have the 26th-best secondary (PFF) after losing Shaquill Griffin and well past the days of the Legion of Boom.

Jamal Adams is an elite safety, but he's not strong in pass coverage and focuses more towards the LOS. Joe Haden could come in to join Trey Flowers and Tre Brown, as Seattle look to capitalize on QB Russell Wilson for as long as they have him. They could offer him a two-year, $23.5 million deal.

#2 New York Jets

“Bryce [Hall] & Bless [Austin] they’re taking the 1st reps right now but they know the best man will play so it’s been an awesome competition. These young guys get better every day.”



Jeff Ulbrich then explains both their skill sets



“I’m excited about the young group.”#Jets pic.twitter.com/8ghlJ9cCjK — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 4, 2021

That's the option to consider if Joe Haden would rather have one last big payday. The New York Jets are in dire need of help in their secondary, as they have the PFF's 28th-best secondary.

Bryce Hall is their best player, but the overall group is relatively weak. They have been relying on help from their safeties. Joe Haden could start opposite of Hall with a two-year, $31 million deal and help train the young DBs and a rookie who the Jets are bound to take in the first or second round next year.

#3 Pittsburgh Steelers

HOW DID JOE HADEN COME DOWN WITH THIS!?!? pic.twitter.com/SQbfijvyN5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 16, 2018

It is still realistic for the Steelers to grant his request, and Joe Haden retires with them in the next two or three years. It partially banks on Ben Roethlisberger's future, as he is in the final year of his contract.

Juju Smith-Schuster, Melvin Ingram, TJ Watt, James Washington and Terrell Edmunds are all free agents too at the end of the season. It could be another tight offseason with cap space if Ben doesn't retire.

There are ways around it if the team wants to keep Haden. Terrell Edmunds could walk, and the verdict is still out on James Washington. Even with TJ Watt's huge contract, Haden should still be able to fit in with around $13 million per year.

He has played well so far and hasn't declined yet: two INTs, one TD, 12 passes defended and 52 tackles in 2020. He did drop more INTs than he has caught while with Pittsburgh, but it was still a deflected pass only.

Edited by Bhargav