TJ Watt hopes to win NFL sacks race with brother JJ

14   //    15 Nov 2018, 00:16 IST
TJ Watt and Cam Newton - cropped
TJ Watt sacks Cam Newton

TJ Watt would sacrifice personal milestones for team success with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, though he still hopes to end the NFL season with more sacks than his brother and four-time All-Pro JJ Watt.

Steelers linebacker TJ Watt was instrumental in last Thursday's 52-21 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers as he recorded his eighth sack of the campaign to eclipse his 2017 total as a rookie.

However, he still trails his big brother and Houston Texans defensive end JJ by one sack, with the older Watt sibling looking like his old self in his team's six-game winning streak.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt has twice finished an NFL campaign as the sacks leader since entering the league in 2011, yet the Texans have never made it past the divisional round of the play-offs.

Though he would love to better his brother's personal stat line, TJ Watt is more focused on the collective goal with the AFC North-leading Steelers.

Asked by Omnisport if there was a friendly rivalry with his brother over the amount of sacks accrued, TJ Watt said: "There's is to a certain extent, but there's nothing [more to it].

"We just want to see each other succeed and hopefully I end up on top this year!

"It's all about the team. We just want to play as well as we possibly can and it doesn't matter who gets the accolades, who gets the success, we just want to have it as a whole."

Like the Texans, the Steelers are in the midst of a purple patch having won five games in a row.

Their Thursday night victory over the Panthers at Heinz Field was particularly impressive as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posted a perfect passer rating, completing 22 of 25 passes and throwing five touchdowns to a quintet of different players.

On the other side of the ball the Steelers sacked Carolina QB Cam Newton on five occasions, as well as taking an interception back for a touchdown, and TJ Watt was impressed with the all-round display.

"On all cylinders we were clicking – in all three phases of the game," he added.

"We've got things to go back and look at and make corrections of but for a short week I think we accomplished what we wanted to."

