2021 NFL preseason: Seattle Seahawks Predictions and Match Preview

Last season, the Seattle Seahawks fell early in the playoffs for the third straight year following a dismal offensive exhibition. But the impact of the loss to the Los Angeles Rams was much more significant than what we've seen in previous years.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was fired and Russell Wilson publicly voiced his displeasure with the dismal state of the team's offensive line. The quarterback himself diminished those same issues later during the offseason, stating that the team had done enough to fix the problem.

But did they?

Gabe Jackson arrived in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders and Stone Forsythe was a late-round pick, but aside from that, there wasn't much of a real upgrade regarding pass protection in Seattle. Some intriguing pieces are developing behind the scenes, but that's a gamble.

Wilson may have said he's satisfied with his team's efforts, but it likely was to douse the fire that his comments started rather than being content with the Seahawks' moves.

One could make the argument that guard Gabe Jackson was the most significant offseason pickup for the Seahawks. That he has a laser focus on the future will be a boon for the Seahawks, @Matt_Calkins writes. https://t.co/AeeFRP0vMp — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 1, 2021

What can we expect from the Seattle Seahawks' offense?

Improvement! Even though the Seahawks' pass protection will remain pretty much the same outside Jackson, the rest of the offense will have a more balanced, concise approach in 2020.

Brian Schottenheimer wasn't as bad as some people portrayed him to be, especially regarding playcalling. But Schotty's offense lacked rhythm, where we would see a ton of deep passes trying to find D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett and not attack a defense's weakness.

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

With the addition of D'Wayne Eskridge and Gerald Everett, plus the hiring of Shane Waldron as the new offensive coordinator, we will see a better and more balanced offense in Seattle, which will also help Wilson release the ball early and avoid sacks.

DK Metcalf on Seahawks 2nd Round WR Dee Eskridge: "Well, he can catch the ball like nobody I've seen on the team, besides Tyler. His focus when he catches the ball. I watched rookie mini-camp, and that was the first thing that I saw, on how he focuses when he catches the ball." — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) August 2, 2021

What to expect from the Seattle Seahawks defense?

Just as the Seahawks had to improve their offensive line, the pass rush was also a concern in 2021. Forty-six sacks is not an insufficient number. It was the seventh-best mark in the NFL. But the best EDGE in the team was Benson Mayowa with just six.

However, the team did address the EDGE position this offseason. Kerry Hyder is a solid addition following his great season last year with the San Francisco 49ers, just like Aldon Smith, who was signed to a low-risk, high-reward type of contract. Look for the defensive line to play better in 2021.

The loss of K.J. Wright is a problem. He was never the most athletic linebacker, but his technique was masterful and his intelligence made him an invaluable player for Seattle. Without him, Bobby Wagner will be of even more importance.

The secondary is a considerable concern, as Shaquil Griffin, the Seahawks' top cornerback in 2020, left the organization after signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahkello Witherspoon is not a worthy replacement.

What to look for during the Seattle Seahawks' preseason?

The defensive line rotation will be essential for a successful Seahawks season, so look at what players will be starting when the first-team defense sees the field.

On offense, the O-line depth will be in the spotlight. The Seahawks' offensive line group has multiple former high draft picks whose careers haven't panned out yet. Cedric Ogbuehi is an example of that.

Seattle Seahawks preseason prediction

The Seahawks probably won't see much success in their preseason games as they won't field Russell Wilson for more than a couple of drives per game.

Unless you trust Geno Smith to win football games, don't expect the Seahawks to have a positive record at the end of their preseason campaign.

