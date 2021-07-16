Seattle Seahawks Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a quiet 12-4 season in which they lost their first game of the playoffs. Russell Wilson was even more electric than usual, posting a career-high 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

This season, the Seahawks are looking to get over the hump this season and make some noise in January. It starts on July 28th, 2021 at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington.

Seattle Seahawks news roundup leading up to training camp

Russell Wilson made some noise about possibly questioning his future in Seattle early in the offseason, but the complaints were quickly quieted. It was a rather mundane offseason in terms of moves. Here are the highlights. The Seahawks released Greg Olsen. Cornerback Akhello Witherspoon was signed.

Only 3 players in #NFL history have thrown for 20+ TD passes in each of their first 9 seasons:



Dan Marino

Peyton Manning

The largest move was the signing of tight end Gerald Everett. Running back Chris Carson was re-signed. Tyler Lockett was given an extension. Geno Smith re-signed. Pierre Desir and Robert Nkemdiche signed. Lastly, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge was drafted.

Position battles and players to keep an eye on

Will Seattle's running back room see a shake-up this season? Chris Carson is a seventh-round pick from 2017 who is coming off a season with five touchdowns and 681 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been sitting on Rashaad Penny, a first-round pick, since 2018. Will Penny make a move in 2021 or will he fall behind Travis Homer? After a season with only 11 carries, it seems that this will be a do-or-die scenario for Penny.

Looking at the wide receiver room, the largest question is how fast D'Wayne Eskridge can get up to speed to slip into the third-string receiver role. He was drafted in the second round with Seattle's first of only three picks in the draft.

If he can be productive this season, the Seahawks' passing game could be explosive in 2021. The trio of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and D'Wayne Eskridge could be a sight to see. Training camp will give the first in-depth preview.

The Seahawks also swiped Gerald Everett from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason. Everett and Tyler Higbee, his old teammate, had to split production as there was not enough to go around with the robust receivers in Los Angeles.

However, with Everett separated now, he will be a player to keep an eye on as he is much more likely to get more targets. That said, training camp will be the first chance to see how he works with Wilson when the bullets are flying.

