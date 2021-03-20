NFL Free Agency: Seattle Seahawks re-sign RB Chris Carson

The Seattle Seahawks reached a deal with running back Chris Carson on Friday. Casey Muir, the co-representative of Chris Carson, reported to Adam Schefter that the Seahawks signed his client on a three-year $24.625 million deal. The player is set to earn $10.425 million in his first two years as part of the new deal.

Chris Carson is set to receive $5.5 million in guaranteed money and has the opportunity to make $6.9 million with incentives. There were a lot of rumors surrounding Chris Carson this off-season, one of them was about Carson reaching a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The rumor about Chris Carson signing with the Miami Dolphins turned out to be just that, though. There were three teams that made a push for the Seahawks running back: Tthe New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

RB Chris Carson is re-signing with Seattle on a three-year, $24.625 million deal that voids after two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Seattle voided out the third year of Chris Carson's contract so that they could spread out his signing bonus over three seasons.

That will help the Seattle Seahawks with their salary cap. Chris Carson is the first player that has had a voidable contract under general manager John Schneider.

Let's take a look at why the Seattle Seahawks had to re-sign running back Chris Carson.

NFL Free Agency: Why did the Seattle Seahawks re-sign Chris Carson?

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Advertisement

Chris Carson was the best running back in the 2021 NFL free agency group. The Seahawks were extremely close to losing Carson to the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick had already brought in the top two tight ends and was looking to add the top running back this off-season.

Chris Carson has led the Seattle Seahawks in rushing yards for the past three seasons. He tallied 1,000 rushing yards in this period. Seattle needed to re-sign Carson because they needed his production to help Russell Wilson and their passing game.

So glad Chris Carson is back on the #Seahawks! 🔥 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8vFgUNOL0H — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) March 20, 2021

Chris Carson's Career Stats

-- Carries: 715

-- Rushing yards: 3,270.

-- Touchdowns: 21.

Chris Carson also has 101 receptions for 775 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He has been productive in both running and passing game for the Seahawks over the past four seasons. The Seattle Seahawks can rest easy now as they have the running back on their roster for 2021.