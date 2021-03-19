NFL Free Agency Rumors: Are the Dolphins close to signing Chris Carson?

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly working on signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson.

Their head coach Brian Flores has done a tremendous job in turning around a franchise that was struggling. The Miami Dolphins made a big signing on Thursday by adding former Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller.

The Pro Football Network has now reported that the two sides are close to reaching a deal for Carson.

We are hearing from sources that former Seattle RB Chris Carson and the Miami #Dolphins are close to a deal. — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 18, 2021

However, according to Bob Condotta of the Seattle times, Chris Carson moving to the Miami Dolphins is not an accurate development. Condotta tweeted Thursday that where Chris Carson lands up at is still very much up in the air.

It's hard to say which of the two reports are accurate. Nevertheless, the Miami Dolphins are searching for a running back, and Chris Carson could be a big contributor in their offense. On that note, let's have a look at how Chris Carson could bolster the Miami Dolphins' offense.

NFL Free Agency Rumors: How could Chris Carson improve the Miami Dolphins' running game?

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson has broken 61 tackles since 2018. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Carson could give the Miami Dolphins a running back that can lower his shoulders and run in between the tackles.

Chris Carson can also catch the football, posting a catch percentage of 80.8% of the passes thrown his way. Since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft, Carson has put together four good years with the Seahawks.

The clear-cut best RB available in free agency is now Chris Carson.



One of the better pure runners in the league. It's not often that a running back can set the tone, but Carson does that for an offense with a punishing running style. And useful in the passing game too. pic.twitter.com/MjUwgrchgA — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2021

Chris Carson's Career Stats

-- Carries: 715.

-- Rushing yards: 3,270.

-- Touchdowns: 21.

Chris Carson has added to his rushing stats by hauling in 101 receptions for 775 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

He had a slow start to his rookie season, rushing only 208 yards. But he bounced back with 1,153 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his second year in the NFL.

Whether the rumors of his move to the Miami Dolphins are true or not, Chris Carson should be on the NFL team's radar this off-season. Adding Chris Carson will take a lot of pressure off the Dolphins' young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Not to mention, if the Miami Dolphins manage to land Carson, it would put them in the hunt for the playoffs in the upcoming 2021-2022 NFL season.