Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Seattle Seahawks players

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson may have been snubbed for the NFL MVP award last year, but he should have a fair shot at being added to the Madden's 99 Club this year.

The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFC and have several superstars on their roster.

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson help command the offense, while Jamal Adams is one of the best defensive players in the league. Three Seattle players had a rating of over 89 in Madden 21. Madden 22 could have at least four.

Here are five players from the Seattle Seahawks roster who will have the highest player ratings in Madden 22.

Top five Madden 22 player ratings for Seattle Seahawks

#1 - Bobby Wagner, MLB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 98

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 96

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 98

Most tackles since 2015:



1. Bobby Wagner 845

2. Lavonte David 694

3. Demario Davis 663

4. Blake Martinez 657

5. Eric Kendricks 639

Bobby Wagner is 30 but is still in his prime. Pro Football Focus has ranked him as the top linebacker going into the 2021 season.

Bobby Wagner is 30 but is still in his prime. Pro Football Focus has ranked him as the top linebacker going into the 2021 season.

Wagner recorded 138 tackles, eight passes defended and ten quarterback hits in 2020. Wagner was named a Pro Bowler and 1st-Team All-Pro. His Madden 22 player rating could hit 99 but he will have to improve as a pass rusher.

#2 - Russell Wilson, QB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 97

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 95

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 98

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson nearly won his first NFL MVP award last season. He led his team to a 12-4 record with a career-high 68% completion percentage.

Wilson threw 40 touchdown passes and just 13 interceptions. He also threw for 4,212 yards, the second-highest single-season mark of his career. He'll enter the year as PFF's #4 QB and will likely join Madden's 99 Club later in the season.

#3 - WR DK Metcalf

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 79

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 89

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 92

CHASING THIS YEAR'S DK METCALF



(Year 2 Wide Receivers offer one of the BIGGEST edges in Fantasy Football)



A THREAD👇 pic.twitter.com/Z1XRRegrHp — Ron Stewart (@RonStewart_) July 6, 2021

DK Metcalf exploded for 1,303 yards and ten touchdowns last season. He became a household name when he chased down Arizona Cardinals' Budda Baker and denied him a pick-six. His speed rating should see a dramatic increase in Madden 22.

#4 - Jamal Adams, Safety

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 92

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 92

Jamal Adams hyping up the next generation of players at The Opening is everything we love about the game 🔥💯 @Prez



(via @TheOpening) pic.twitter.com/reBoPCJ5FS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) July 2, 2021

Jamal Adams is one of the best defenders in the NFL. He had 9.5 sacks and a career-high 14 quarterback hits during the 2020 NFL season. PFF has him as the 10th-best safety and he could join the 99 Club if he manages to play at his current level for the next couple of years.

#5 - Tyler Lockett, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 88

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 87

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Seattle Seahawks v Washington Football Team

Tyler Lockett will likely have an 89 rating in Madden 22 but can easily join the other four players on this list with a 90+ overall rating. PFF has rated him as the 22nd-best wide receiver in the NFL ahead of the 2021 NFL season, but Lockett is one of the best slot receivers in the league today. Lockett had 1,054 yards and ten touchdowns despite Metcalf being the primary end zone target.

