Seahawks All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner sidelined after lower-body procedure

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 06 Aug 2019, 21:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner will spend some time on the sidelines after having a procedure on his lower body.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained Wagner had a platelet-rich plasma therapy on his leg but still expects him to play at some point this preseason.

"He's had the procedure before," Carroll said. "It's not his first time. I don't even know how to... the reason I'm not telling what it is is because I don't know what it is, okay? I would tell you if I knew.

"He's done it a couple times before, it's been successful for him, and it's helped him out over the years. He felt like it was time to do it, so we took the time to go."

Carroll hinted Wagner could be ready for the team's second preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings on August 18, while reiterating Wagner's procedure is not concerning to Seattle.

"Got 10 days coming up after this game [the opener against the Denver Broncos], so he will really have two weeks before the next game," Carroll said.

The Seahawks are also dealing with injury concerns around tight end Ed Dickson, who may need knee surgery. Carroll said Dickson would be sidelined between four and six weeks if they went through with the surgery, though a decision has not been made yet.

"It's very minor, but we've got to figure out exactly how to get this done and the timing of it and all," Carroll said of Dickson's injury.