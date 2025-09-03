  • home icon
  "Travis' suitcase is so much bigger than everyone else, diva": NFL fans react as Chiefs leave for first international game in Brazil

"Travis’ suitcase is so much bigger than everyone else, diva": NFL fans react as Chiefs leave for first international game in Brazil

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 03, 2025 18:25 GMT
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025
NFL fans react as Chiefs leave for first international game in Brazil

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Brazil for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. The Chiefs players were seen arriving at the airport to board the flight for Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

In a clip shared by the Chiefs on X, several Chiefs stars were seen arriving with their luggage and belongings for the trip, including tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"Back on our world tour," Chiefs captioned the post.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL fans reacted to the video, with several fans highlighting Kelce's bulky suitcase.

"Travis’ suitcase is so much bigger than everyone else😭 diva."
"Never seen Travis with a big roller for an away game."
"How many baked goods did Travis ask Taylor to pack for him? Pop-Tarts? Bread? Cookies?"
"The tight end’s got two loaves of sourdough in his suitcase. Probably with cat stickers on the package."
"Travis is going to have to check that bag✈️"
"Travis suitcase is the new cleaning cart."
In a following post, the Chiefs' star-studded defensive line was seen arriving at the airport.

"Taking our d-line to the southern hemisphere 🔥" the caption read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the team announced that rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals will not join the traveling party for the Week 1 clash against the Chargers.

Travis Kelce shared how he felt introducing his fiancee Taylor Swift to his teammates

Travis Kelce reached a major milestone in his life last month after he got engaged to his girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift. On Wednesday's episode of his "New Heights" podcast, his brother Jason Kelce asked about his feelings on being engaged.

"It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis said.

Travis and his fiancee were spotted at the College Football showdown between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. The Chiefs' tight end said he felt "pretty cool" introducing Swift to his new teammates.

"It was my first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates," Kelce said.

While the buzz surrounding Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift is unlikely to simmer down anytime soon, the Chiefs tight end now turns his attention to the action on the field.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
