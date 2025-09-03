"You f**king a*shole": Jason Kelce doesn't hold back after Travis Kelce recalls "legendary" day with dad at 2016 Cavs game

Jason Kelce didn’t hold back when his brother, Travis Kelce, said he experienced one of Cleveland’s most memorable sports days without him. The exchange took place on Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the weekly show that the Kelce brothers co-host.

During the discussion, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recalled attending the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship banner-raising ceremony before heading straight to a World Series game at Progressive Field. He said the chance to share both moments with their father, Ed Kelce, made it more meaningful.

"I went to one of the most legendary days in Cleveland sports history," Kelce said (33:34). "It's a hell of a day. And I took dad, and it was f**king electric. Knowing that I'm about to go and take my dad to the World Series after this, dude, it was insane. I don't have that's all I have for you. I just wanted to make sure you knew that I did that."

Jason responded: "I'm happy that you did it and didn't invite me, you f*cking a*shole."

When LeBron James joined the Kelce brothers on their New Heights podcast in January, he said:

“Man, there’s nothing better for me than that Cleveland one,” James said. “Being down 3-1 to the greatest team ever, the 73-9 Warriors ... and coming back to win that series, it was for the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio. That’s why you saw the emotion,” James said.

The Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016 to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Travis Kelce prepares for Brazil opener

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Travis Kelce is preparing for his 13th NFL season. Kansas City begins its schedule on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks the second international game between the AFC West rivals.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters the travel creates challenges, but he credited the team staff for helping the players adjust.

Kelce said on New Heights that the overseas opener requires "juggling" sleep schedules and travel demands. However, the three-time Super Bowl champion said he is eager to embrace the new setting.

While Travis gears up, Jason’s post-playing career continues to expand in broadcasting. His contract with ESPN, however, has created complications. According to Front Office Sports, the network blocked him from appearing on YouTube’s exclusive coverage of the Chiefs-Chargers game. They cited new restrictions that prevent ESPN analysts from joining competitor broadcasts.

