"It's a bit of juggling": Travis Kelce makes feelings clear about being hosted in Brazil for Chiefs vs Chargers Week 1 game 

Travis Kelce's 13th NFL season is set to kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. It's only the second overseas clash between the division rivals. Patrick Mahomes & Co. clinched a 24-17 win in their previous international game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico in November 2019.

The Chiefs' tight end discussed the matchup with his brother, Jason Kelce, during Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights Podcast."

"This is the most unique, I think, it's been in terms of traveling to a game," Kelce said. "It's not like you're going to the other side of the world in terms of, like, time zones and stuff. We're only going two time zones away, but we're traveling half a day." (18:13)

Kelce said it's so different and interesting than going to Europe because then you have a day in front of you, which allows you to sleep on the plane and take up some time of the flight. The 10-time Pro Bowler explained that adjusting there will be difficult.

"It's a whole thing right now, of like, trying to get there and get acclimated without losing the sleep schedule, keeping you in tune with, you know, just the times you're waking up in the times you'll be at your peak and athleticism, you know, throughout the day," Kelce said.

"So it's a bit of juggling that I know the stadiums two hours away from the hotel that'll be a unique experience driving to the game for two hours... But I'd be lying if I said I wasn't excited to go down to Brazil, man, dude."

Travis Kelce is aware and unhappy about his disappointing performances in the last couple of seasons. Coming off a Super Bowl loss, the 35-year-old is aiming to bring the Vince Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City.

Travis Kelce receives Taylor Swift jab from Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes addressed the media ahead of the 11-hour flight to Brazil. The Chiefs' QB shared some updates about their preparations for the Week 1 game.

"The trainers and coaches have really done the research, and they understand what we need to do. So now it's just going down there and playing football," Mahomes said Monday.

The two-time NFL MVP trolled Travis Kelce when talking about the trip details.

"And I think more than anything, it was just explaining to some guys how far the trip was," Mahomes added. "Some guys didn't understand how far the travel was. Travis, even though he was just down there like last year. It's just explaining to him how the globe works."

Kelce flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023, during the bye week, to meet his then-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The couple announced their engagement on August 26. This might be the tight end's final dance in the NFL, and he would like to add another Super Bowl to his glorious career.

