  "Trav has a lot of friends": Jason Kelce crossing fingers to be best man at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding

“Trav has a lot of friends": Jason Kelce crossing fingers to be best man at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:29 GMT
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce -Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce (Image Source: Getty)

Jason Kelce is rooting to be the best man at his brother Travis Kelce's wedding. Ahead of the start of the new NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end broke the news about his engagement to Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift. The couple started a new chapter of their lives after dating for around two years.

The former Philadelphia Eagles centre opened up about his brother, Travis, and his excitement to welcome a sister-in-law in this week's episode of Bussin' With the Boys, released on Tuesday. He talked about his brother having too many friends and hopes to get the opportunity to be the best man.

"Hopefully I’m the best man," Jason said. "We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends. I’m just hoping to get the opportunity."[3:23:01]
Jason Kelce also opened up about how supportive Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are of each other.

"You’re listening to somebody describe your brother, but you’re hearing how she fully understands why Travis is an incredible human being. And like the human exclamation point was like the best way I’ve ever heard Travis described in my life. I think it’s like such an accurate statement," Jason added. (3:22:17)
youtube-cover
Taylor Swift has been supportive of Travis Kelce during his games. She attended the Chiefs' matchups whenever she could do so. She was there at the Super Bowl earlier this year, where they Chiefs were in contention for a historic Super Bowl three-peat but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taylor Swift announces new album on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast

Taylor Swift surprised her fans ahead of the engagement announcement by appearing on Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast last month. There, she opened up about her personal life and also announced a new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift also shared more details about the album on Instagram and a few cover images with a caption:

"And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3"
A few days after her appearance on the aforementioned podcast, Swift shared a joint post with Travis Kelce to reveal pictures of their engagement. Jason Kelce congratulated the couple with a hilarious edit.

The New Heights podcast shared an edited photo of Jason Kelce’s cameo appearance at his brother’s engagement, adding a cutout of the former NFL star on a flower pot.

Edited by Bhargav
