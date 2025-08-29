Taylor Swift makes subtle romantic gesture for Travis Kelce during Cincinnati vs Nebraska attendance [WATCH]

Two days after announcing their engagement, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted attending the college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday. The couple enjoyed the matchup from the VIP suites, with multiple adorable moments captured by the cameras.While there are many clips of the couple going viral on the internet from their outing, one specific video captured a wholesome gesture of the “Blank Space” singer towards Kelce. In the clip, Swift can be seen framing Kelce’s face when the camera turned on him at the stadium. The gesture was well-proved by a previous report, which claimed that she enjoys letting him “shine” in public.In the video, Kelce expressed his excitement, cheering for the Bearcats with Swift. The Chiefs' tight end arrived at the stadium in style. Kelce wore an outfit consisting of a red striped rugby shirt from Nike, along with sneakers in a color combination of black, white and red from the same brand, and a vintage Bearcats snapback hat.Travis Kelce and Swift weren’t alone, but were tagged along by Jason Kelce, who was spotted sharing the VIP suites with them. The ex-Eagles center sat on the left side of the “All Too Well” singer while the Chiefs tight end sat on the right side.Travis Kelce’s dad Ed shared interesting details surrounding Chiefs TE’s engagement with Taylor SwiftAfter Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift shared their engagement news, the Chiefs tight end’s father, Ed, spoke to News 5 Cleveland about his son’s major relationship decision.Ed revealed he was at the Eagles practice session when the newly-engaged couple informed him and other family members about the news.“They started FaceTiming me,” Ed said. “And their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great. I was at … a [Philadelphia] Eagles practice [that] … had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night.”On the same day Ed gave his interview, Chiefs' defensive end Mike Danna interacted with reporters during a post-training media availability. Danna talked about a special gift to celebrate their engagement.