Travis Kelce’s dad Ed reveals being at "Eagles practice" when Chiefs TE broke his engagement news to family

While Travis Kelce’s family was aware of his plans to propose to Taylor Swift, the timeline wasn't clear to them. When Kelce and Swift got engaged, the Chiefs tight end’s father, Ed Kelce, was at an Eagles practice session.

After the couple announced their engagement via Instagram, Ed was interviewed by the News 5 Cleveland. Ed revealed that Kelce and Swift facetimed him, along with his ex-wife Donna and the singer’s parents after the tight end’s proposal.

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew,” Ed said. “So, to see them together is great. I was at … a [Philadelphia] Eagles practice [that] … had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night.”

Ed said as soon as he saw Travis and Taylor together, he understood that the couple was engaged.

“As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they, you know, let us know.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift received well-wishes from fans and celebrities, including Reed Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany celebrates Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Brittany Mahomes celebrated the “All Too Well” singer’s engagement with Travis Kelce. The Sports Illustrated model shared a wholesome message for the couple via her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany wrote.

Apart from Brittany Mahomes, her mother-in-law Randi, also dropped her candid 4-word reaction to the couple's engagement news via her Instagram story. Randi reshared the same Instagram post on her story, attached with a message that read:

“Congratulations to these two!!”

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson also showed his support to the newly engaged couple through his social media. With the engagement done, Kelce would most likely be dedicating himself to performing well in his reported last NFL season.

