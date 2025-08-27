Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, got engaged on Tuesday. The star NFL couple shared the news with everyone on Tuesday in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” Taylor wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the news was Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, who reposted the engagement announcement by Kelce and Swift on Instagram with a 4-word reaction:

“Congratulations to these two !! ❤️.”

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi dropped 4-word reaction on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement [ IG/@randimahomes]

The post featured romantic pictures of the couple together in a lush, fairytale-like garden filled with blooming flowers, greenery, and a floral arch decorated with roses in shades of pink and white.

The 14x Grammy winner also added the song, "So High School," in the background. The third picture in their IG post gave followers a closer look at Taylor Swift’s engagement ring. The 35-year-old singer wore a sleeveless black-and-white striped dress with a flowy design, paired with brown strappy heels. On the other hand, Chiefs TE was styled in a black polo shirt paired with light-colored shorts and brown loafers.

Also read: Where did Travis Kelce propose Taylor Swift? Ed Kelce reveals details of Chiefs TE's proposal to 14x Grammy winner

Travis Kelce opens up on marriage while comparing Taylor Swift to mom Donna Kelce

Earlier this month, Travis Kelce expressed his thoughts on marriage in an interview with GQ. The 3x Super Bowl winner has been quite public about valuing long-term relationships and explained why building something lasting matters to him.

Kelce shared that seeing his friends grow up in stable households shaped his viewpoint.

“If you’re going to start something like marriage, why not try to make it last forever,” Kelce stated.

The 10x Pro Bowl tight end spoke about the bond between Swift and his mother, saying their qualities remind him of each other.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room… their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic,” Kelce explained.

Kelce also added that he watched his mom work hard to reach her goals, similar to how he views Swift, showing the same drive by setting big goals.

