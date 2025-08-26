  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Taylor Swift engagement ring vs. $40,000 Super Bowl ring: How does Travis Kelce's GF's possession compare with Chiefs' winner?

Taylor Swift engagement ring vs. $40,000 Super Bowl ring: How does Travis Kelce's GF's possession compare with Chiefs' winner?

By Orlando Silva
Modified Aug 26, 2025 19:35 GMT
Taylor Swift engagement ring vs. $40,000 Super Bowl ring: How does Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift engagement ring vs. $40,000 Super Bowl ring: How does Travis Kelce's GF's possession compare with Chiefs' winner? (Credit: IMAGN)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent the world into a frenzy on Tuesday when the three-time Super Bowl champion and the music superstar announced their engagement on a joint Instagram post. The veteran tight end went all out to give his girlfriend a big rock to seal their engagement.

Ad

Swift, 35, gave fans a look at her new, shiny ring. The singer posted a carousel that showed Kelce down on one knee while the couple was surrounded by flowers. She added a fun caption to complete the announcement.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The third slide of the post gives fans a closer look at the engagement ring, which was created by Kindred Lubeck with Artifex Fine Jewelry, according to USA TODAY Network. The ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond that features a gold band with a large bezel.

In comparison, Kelce's most recent Super Bowl ring, which cost the Kansas City Chiefs $40,000 per piece, has a silver band with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. The Chiefs' ring was manufactured by Jostens.

Ad

After two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to take the next step in their relationship. While their romance hasn't been exempt from comments and criticism, they have remained close to each other, showing off their love for one another whenever they've had the chance.

Travis Kelce shared how he and Taylor Swift fell in love

In an Aug. 12 GQ profile, Travis Kelce shared details of his relationship with Swift. The tight end explained that they found each other "organically" and connected deeply despite all the attention their relationship received from the media.

Ad
"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," Kelce said. "It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of … It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically."

The exposure the "1989" singer brought to the NFL and the exposure the league gave her didn't sit well with many people. Swift isn't going anywhere, but now the question is if marriage will change Travis Kelce's mind about retiring.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications