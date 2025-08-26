Taylor Swift engagement ring vs. $40,000 Super Bowl ring: How does Travis Kelce's GF's possession compare with Chiefs' winner?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent the world into a frenzy on Tuesday when the three-time Super Bowl champion and the music superstar announced their engagement on a joint Instagram post. The veteran tight end went all out to give his girlfriend a big rock to seal their engagement.Swift, 35, gave fans a look at her new, shiny ring. The singer posted a carousel that showed Kelce down on one knee while the couple was surrounded by flowers. She added a fun caption to complete the announcement.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe third slide of the post gives fans a closer look at the engagement ring, which was created by Kindred Lubeck with Artifex Fine Jewelry, according to USA TODAY Network. The ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond that features a gold band with a large bezel.In comparison, Kelce's most recent Super Bowl ring, which cost the Kansas City Chiefs $40,000 per piece, has a silver band with 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. The Chiefs' ring was manufactured by Jostens.After two years of dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are set to take the next step in their relationship. While their romance hasn't been exempt from comments and criticism, they have remained close to each other, showing off their love for one another whenever they've had the chance. Travis Kelce shared how he and Taylor Swift fell in loveIn an Aug. 12 GQ profile, Travis Kelce shared details of his relationship with Swift. The tight end explained that they found each other &quot;organically&quot; and connected deeply despite all the attention their relationship received from the media.&quot;When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of … It happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.&quot;The exposure the &quot;1989&quot; singer brought to the NFL and the exposure the league gave her didn't sit well with many people. Swift isn't going anywhere, but now the question is if marriage will change Travis Kelce's mind about retiring.