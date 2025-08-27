  • home icon
Where did Travis Kelce propose Taylor Swift? Ed Kelce reveals details of Chiefs TE's proposal to 14x Grammy winner

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 03:30 GMT
Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14 - Source: Getty
Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14 - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, took their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement. The 14-time Grammy winner shared a joint post with the Kansas City Chiefs star on social media to make the announcement.

In the post, we see photos of Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift in a beautiful garden. It left fans wondering where the 3-time Super Bowl champion proposed. The TE's father, Ed, has spilled the beans on this question during an interview with ABC's Cleveland-area affiliate WEWS 5.

According to him, Travis popped the question a few weeks ago in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"He made a nice little, a little floral garden around a gazebo in the place where he lives in Lee's Summit," Ed said. "He got her out there, supposed to go out to dinner, he said 'Let's go and have a glass of wine.' And she got out there and they got out there and that's when he asked her and it was beautiful.
"They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, its, to see them together is great. They're just two young people, very much in love."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023. She recently also made an appearance on his podcast called 'The New Heights Show' that broke the internet. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer also announced her 12th album called 'The Life of a Showgirl' on the show, releasing on October 3rd.

Caitlin Clark takes pride in her prophecy for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coming true

When the couple started dating in 2023, WNBA star Caitlin Clark already predicted them to get married in the future. Now, her prophecy has come true after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media.

ESPN shared a clip from that 2023 interview on Tuesday after the engagement announcement. Caitlin Clark took to the comments to take pride in her prediction while wishing the best for Kelce and Swift.

"I cooked. Happy for them," Clark wrote.

Kelce and Swift have received congratulatory messages from all around the world and celebrities from different fields on social media. However, they have yet to reveal their plans and the date when they decide to tie the knot officially and become a married couple.

