"F**k Kanye West": Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift engagement sets off Dave Portnoy rant targeting Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband

Dave Portnoy turned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement into an opportunity to revisit one of pop culture’s long-running feuds.

The Barstool Sports founder posted a video on Tuesday while walking his dogs. He congratulated Swift on her engagement and then pivoted to a message aimed at Kanye West.

"So happy for her. She deserves the world and, and love wins all this petty rivalry," Portnoy said.

"Yeah, I love football. I love the back and forth, but let's just remember Love wins. So congratulations, Taylor. Couldn't be happier for you and just fuck Kanye. Just fuck 'em. Fuck you. She won. You lost loser. But congrats to Mother because that's what this is about."

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente Congrats @taylorswift13

Kanye has been entangled in a public rivalry with Swift since the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where he interrupted her acceptance speech.

Over the years, the rapper took public shots at Swift, sometimes with the backing of then-wife Kim Kardashian.

Dave Portnoy is a longtime supporter of Travis Kelce's fiancée

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Dave Portnoy has become one of Taylor Swift’s vocal celebrity defenders.

In February, he applauded Swift’s fans on social media after Kanye West spent more than half a day ranting on X.

“Great morning for the Swifties. Never gets old being on the right side of history,” Portnoy wrote.

In past podcast appearances, Portnoy has criticized Kim Kardashian for what he described as “sucking up” to Swift during attempts at reconciliation.

The engagement dominated headlines this week. Swift and Travis Kelce shared the news on Instagram with photos of the tight end proposing in a rose garden. Swift displayed her engagement ring in one of the images, while another showed Kelce down on one knee.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the instagram post.

The couple began dating in 2023 after Kelce’s attempt to give Swift his phone number via a friendship bracelet drew attention on his “New Heights” podcast. Swift later attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium that September, confirming the relationship publicly.

She went on to appear at multiple Kansas City matchups that season, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Travis Kelce, in turn, became a regular face in the crowd at Swift’s international tour stops.

