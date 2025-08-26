Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's surprising engagement as Chiefs star proposes with massive diamond ring

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their most anticipated relationship decision on Tuesday when the couple announced their engagement. The two broke the news to the fans via a joint Instagram post, attached with engagement photoshoot pictures.

Multiple celebrities and fans came forward to share their unique reactions to this major news, including Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes. The influencer shared the couple’s Instagram post on his story, expressing his support for their engagement.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption of her post.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's surprising engagement (Image Credit: Jackson/IG)

Apart from Jackson, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, was also happy hearing about Kelce and Swift’s engagement. The Sports Illustrated model celebrated the couple’s major relationship milestone with a special message, which came via her Instagram story.

Brittany reposted Kelce and Swift’s Instagram post on her story, attached with an emotional message for the newly engaged couple.

“Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two,” Brittany wrote.

Besides Brittany and Jackson Mahomes, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt’s daughter Gracie also dropped her candid reaction to Swift’s engagement news.

Patrick Mahomes expresses love as Travis Kelce gets engaged to Taylor Swift

Being one of the closest friends to Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes didn’t miss out on celebrating the tight end’s engagement with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs quarterback reposted Kelce’s engagement post with Swift on his Instagram story, captioned with 3 red heart emojis.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's surprising engagement (Image Credit: Mahomes/IG)

Swift made an appearance on Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Aug. 13, and Mahomes admitted to being already aware of her debut. During one of the Chiefs’ conferences, Mahomes was asked for his reaction to Swift’s guest appearance, to which the quarterback replied:

"I knew before y'all did. Just 'cause they called me after the podcast was done. What better place to announce it than the 'New Heights' podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is.”

In addition to the Mahomes family, U.S. President Donald Trump also came forward to express his true feelings about Taylor Swift marrying Travis Kelce. Trump’s statement came 23 days after he fired brutal shots at the “All Too Well” singer.

