"Are we getting pranked?": Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney in disbelief at Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook both the entertainment and sports worlds on Tuesday. Houston Rockets sophomore Reed Sheppard’s girlfriend Brailey Dizney was among those surprised.Swift and Kelce revealed the news in a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” paired with Swift’s track “So High School.” Reports say the proposal actually happened a few days earlier.Dizney was one of the many who expressed shock, writing on her Instagram Stories:“Are we being pranked?”Reed Sheppard's girlfriend Brailey Dizney in disbelief at Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis KelceSwift and Kelce began dating in 2023, after the Chiefs star openly shared his interest in the pop icon and even attended her Eras Tour. Their romance soon blossomed, with Swift showing up at NFL games and Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where she teased her upcoming album “The Life of a Show Girl.”Meanwhile, Dizney has been with Sheppard since their own high school days, much like the theme of Swift’s “So High School,” and she has stood by him through milestones such as the NBA draft.NBA teams react to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis KelceNBA teams joined in on the trending announcement.The Boston Celtics leaned into the moment by starting a countdown to both Swift’s next album release and the team’s 2025-26 season opener.The Golden State Warriors chimed in with a throwback photo of Steph Curry golfing alongside Kelce, adding Kelce’s signature line “Alright nah” and a ring emoji.The Miami Heat opted for a Bam Adebayo reaction photo, but it fell flat with fans.READ: &quot;Look how far this franchise has fallen&quot; - NBA fans clown Miami Heat for jumping on Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce hype train with Bam Adebayo postThe San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets also crafted clever posts, both leaning on rings and friendship bracelets as nods to Swift’s fan culture.The Spurs shared a picture of their Coyote mascot, quoting Swift’s “Love Story”:“Kneeled to the ground and pulled out a ring and said… 🎶💍”The Hornets, meanwhile, showcased their Summer League championship rings with the caption:“summer of the rings, am i right @taylorswift13 @tkelce?”