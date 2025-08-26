"Look how far this franchise has fallen" - NBA fans clown Miami Heat for jumping on Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce hype train with Bam Adebayo post

The Miami Heat celebrated the engagement of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on X. The team's social media account posted a Bam Adebayo meme when Swift made the engagement post on Tuesday. However, fans didn't think it was needed for them to add to the post.After two years of dating, the couple decided that it was time to take their relationship to the next level. Initially, Swift made headlines when she appeared as a guest on the podcast &quot;New Heights.&quot; A show hosted by brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce.This time, the couple has captured the internet again following the announcement of their engagement. The Heat thought it would be humorous to post an Adebayo meme about the news on social media.&quot;all of us rn,&quot; the Heat posted.Some fans, on the other hand, weren't impressed. Here's what they said about the Miami Heat's post about the couple's engagement.&quot;Look how far this franchise has fallen,&quot; a fan said.kp @YaHateTwoSeeItLINKLook how far this franchise has fallen&quot;Posting about an engagement for engagement while Terry Rozier still on our roster for 24 million yeah our front office is cooked from the top all the way down,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;So this is 'Heat Culture',&quot; one fan said.Other fans compared what the Heat used to do, other than post about celebrity couples.&quot;This franchise used to hang banners now they’re posting about f**king Taylor swift and kelce,&quot; someone commented.&quot;We used to be champions, competitors, an actual serious org,&quot; a comment read.&quot;This franchise was winning back to back championships now they live tweeting Taylor Swifts engagement,&quot; a fan pointed out.Miami Heat's coach is looking forward to next season for Nikola JovicThis offseason, the Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic is expected to take his game to the next level. Last season, he was more involved in the offensive side and averaged double digits for the first time in his career.For the 2025-26 NBA season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is excited for the Serbian forward. Especially since Jovic will spend time with the Serbian national team for the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament.“I’m really excited for Niko,” Spoelstra said. “I love it when he spends time with the national team. Every time he comes back to us, he comes back more mature.“I think being around a group that knows how to win, that really cares about winning, the team is so connected, also. So I think it makes a big impression on him. We’re looking forward to some great things ahead for him with us.”Jovic's experience playing in the FIBA tournament this summer will help him be a significant piece to the Miami Heat.