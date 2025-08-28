Chiefs DE Mike Danna reveals 'special' engagement present for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce announced his engagement to girlfriend Taylor Swift on Tuesday. Shortly after the big reveal, the tight end’s teammate, Mike Danna, spoke to the media during a post-practice media availability. While answering a question about the engagement news, the DE spoke about how he would be searching for a "special" gift for the superstar couple.

Speaking about how he had just gotten to know the news, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

"I just got told 30 seconds ago. But that’s awesome. I’m so happy for them - Trav, Taylor, that’s a wonderful time in their life. A wonderful part of their journey. That’s a beautiful thing to see.”

“I’ll think of a good little engagement gift,” Danna said. “It will be something special for them. Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade.”

Swift reportedly hand-baked some Pop-Tarts for the Chiefs' linemen squad last season. Speaking about these sweet treats, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

“Listen, them things will get you in trouble. Those are dessert and those are fire. If you have one, best believe you’re gonna want two. Maybe three. She did Pop-Tarts for the whole position groups. The D-line was all over those."

The couple’s engagement came as unexpected news for many fans and celebrities, including Reed Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, who was initially in disbelief when she heard the news.

Jason Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, shared a special message for his brother and Taylor Swift and congratulated them on their engagement. During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by the sibling duo, Jason shared his first public reaction to the news.

“One Gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves," the elder Kelce said. "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’s one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world. F*** yeah!”

Travis and Swift announced their engagement via an Instagram post that included a handful of pictures from their special day. Shortly after the couple made the announcement, the New Heights Instagram account shared a hilarious edited photo in which the ex-NFL center was featured in one of the couple's engagement photos.

