  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs DE Mike Danna reveals 'special' engagement present for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Chiefs DE Mike Danna reveals 'special' engagement present for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

By Shanu Singh
Modified Aug 28, 2025 10:30 GMT
Chiefs DE Mike Danna reveals &quot;special&quot; engagement present for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Image Credit: GETTY)
Chiefs DE Mike Danna, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (Images via GETTY)

Travis Kelce announced his engagement to girlfriend Taylor Swift on Tuesday. Shortly after the big reveal, the tight end’s teammate, Mike Danna, spoke to the media during a post-practice media availability. While answering a question about the engagement news, the DE spoke about how he would be searching for a "special" gift for the superstar couple.

Ad

Speaking about how he had just gotten to know the news, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

"I just got told 30 seconds ago. But that’s awesome. I’m so happy for them - Trav, Taylor, that’s a wonderful time in their life. A wonderful part of their journey. That’s a beautiful thing to see.”
“I’ll think of a good little engagement gift,” Danna said. “It will be something special for them. Maybe some Pop-Tarts back to her. It won’t be homemade.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Swift reportedly hand-baked some Pop-Tarts for the Chiefs' linemen squad last season. Speaking about these sweet treats, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

“Listen, them things will get you in trouble. Those are dessert and those are fire. If you have one, best believe you’re gonna want two. Maybe three. She did Pop-Tarts for the whole position groups. The D-line was all over those."
Ad

The couple’s engagement came as unexpected news for many fans and celebrities, including Reed Sheppard's girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, who was initially in disbelief when she heard the news.

Jason Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement

On Wednesday, Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, shared a special message for his brother and Taylor Swift and congratulated them on their engagement. During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast hosted by the sibling duo, Jason shared his first public reaction to the news.

Ad
“One Gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves," the elder Kelce said. "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’s one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world. F*** yeah!”
Ad

youtube-cover

Travis and Swift announced their engagement via an Instagram post that included a handful of pictures from their special day. Shortly after the couple made the announcement, the New Heights Instagram account shared a hilarious edited photo in which the ex-NFL center was featured in one of the couple's engagement photos.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications