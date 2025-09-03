Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, were in attendance last Thursday night to watch their alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, kick off the season. The Bearcats faced the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Travis Kelce’s home field, Arrowhead Stadium, in primetime.Jason was a guest on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast this week and spoke about his time at the game. The Bearcats' loss to the Cornhuskers wasn’t the only unfortunate circumstance that came during the game. Kelce went on to talk about his experience with the beer that was being served at the site.“I've got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer. So, I'm drinking beer, and I'm not really hammering 'em. I'm just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something.”The former Philadelphia Eagles center then continued by sharing his revelation that the beer was non-alcoholic:&quot;I'm just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter, I find out that I've been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day. It was the most amount of shame I've ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you, Jason!?’”Jason Kelce then shared that Taylor Swift was the one who informed him that he had been drinking the non-alcoholic beer. Swift also told him that Travis Kelce had also been drinking the non-alcoholic beer. The beer in question was the Budweiser Zero, which the former Philadelphia Eagles center said he believed to be zero calories, not non-alcoholic.Jason Kelce revealed why he was emotional by Taylor Swift's 'human exclamation point' commentDuring his appearance on &quot;Bussin' with the Boys,&quot; Jason Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift's appearance on &quot;New Heights.&quot; During the interview with Swift, the Super Bowl-winning center appeared to be emotional when the Grammy winner described what she loved about Travis Kelce.At one point, Taylor Swift described his zest for life as being a 'human exclamation point.' He described his emotions in that moment and how happy he was to see his brother in such an amazing relationship.“It's like you're listening to somebody describe your brother, and I think a lot of people. I don't know how to say it, but you're hearing how like she fully understands why Travis is, like, an incredible human being and like the human exclamation point was like the best way I've ever heard Travis described in my life,&quot; Kelce said on the &quot;Bussin' with the Boys&quot; podcast.People @peopleLINKJason Kelce Explains Why Taylor Swift Describing Travis Kelce as a 'Human Exclamation Point' Made Him So EmotionalJust two weeks after the &quot;New Heights&quot; interview, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Aug. 26.