Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift takes playful jab at New Heights' male-heavy audience in pop icon's debut appearance -"It’s more of me” 

Jason and Travis Kelce will have a special guest on Wednesday's special primetime episode of the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. Grammy winner Taylor Swift will make her debut on the podcast and clips of the show are being made available before the release.A clip of the intro of Wednesday night's special &quot;New Heights&quot; episode was shared on the official X account. After Jason gives a lengthy introduction naming all of Swift's accolades, she joked that their male-heavy audience is just going to love seeing her on their screens once again.“You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens ... it’s more of me,” Swift said.Swift was referring to the trolling and backlash she received during the NFL season. Live broadcasts of the Kansas City Chiefs have shown her in the suite supporting Travis Kelce and some fans have expressed that she is shown too often.Swift will also announce her new album, &quot;Life of a Showgirl,&quot; during her appearance on the &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast. The said episode will be released at 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday.Travis Kelce said Taylor Swift has become 'engulfed' as a fanTravis Kelce will feature on the cover of September's issue of GQ Magazine. As part of the cover shoot, Kelce sat down for a lengthy interview, speaking about his life and his relationship with Taylor Swift.Travis said that Swift is a fully engaged fan of the Chiefs and football in general. He said she has learned all of the rules and injury reports.&quot;I sort of made Taylor a football fan,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;She is the most engulfed fan now. She just naturally loves to hear abut my job.&quot;He said Swift loves to hear about his day and what is going on with his job, just as he wants to hear about her work.