Travis Kelce gets real about why pop icon strongly mirrors everything Chiefs TE loves about mom Donna-"I've seen Taylor Swift do exact same thing" 

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:01 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce shared insight on how Taylro Swift reminds him on his mother Donna Kelce (image credit: getty)

It was announced on Tuesday that Travis Kelce will be on the cover of GQ's September issue. The three-time Super Bowl champion sat down for a lengthy interview discussing his life on and off the football field.

GQ's Sean Manning referenced a previous interview when Kelce said his ideal partner should have similar qualities to his mother, Donna Kelce. When asked if girlfriend Taylor Swift did, he said yes and shared their similarities.

“Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," Kelce said. "Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.
"I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building. I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

Kelce applauded the hard work Swift put in each night during "The Eras Tour" and called her an athlete for performing the grueling three-hour show.

Taylor Swift will make her debut on Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in the summer of 2023. Fans have since been pleading for her to make an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. The X account of the podcast shared that this week's episode would have a special. Fans specualted that the mystery silhouette belonged was Taylor Swift.

A clip of Swift sitting next to Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast was released on Monday, making Swifties' dreams come true. It also showed the Grammy winner's excitement for her debut on the podcast.

Another teaser was posted on X. It confirmed that Swift would announce the release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Wednesday.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

