  NFL fans react as Justin Herbert arrives in Brazil ahead of week 1 clash vs Chiefs: "Where's Madison Beer?"

NFL fans react as Justin Herbert arrives in Brazil ahead of week 1 clash vs Chiefs: "Where’s Madison Beer?"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 03, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Saints at Chargers - Source: Getty
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have arrived for Friday's matchup in Brazil. (Credits: Getty)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers touched down in Brazil on Wednesday morning. The Chargers will face off against their AFC West foe, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Friday night for an epic Week 1 showdown.

The NFL Brazil account on X shared a video of the Los Angeles Chargers arriving and NFL fans wasted no time commenting on what they saw in the video.

Some Los Angeles Chargers fans asked if singer/songwriter Madison Beer would be in attendance at the first regular-season game of the season. In recent weeks, Beer and Herbert have been spotted out together, which has sent relationship rumors swirling.

Others noticed that the Chargers players looked tired after the long travel day from the West Coast of the United States to South America.

Other fans thought the Chargers quarterback looked 'locked in' and ready to kick off the 2025 NFL season. Others said that Herbert is ready for the big stage and to shine heading into the new season.

"Justin's got the skills to shine anywhere, even in Brazil! Exciting times ahead for the Chargers!" one fan said.
"Herbert is locked in for Friday," another fan said.
"Looks absolutely psyched," one fan said.

Besides the comments that revolved around Herbert and the Chargers appearing to be sleep deprived, there was also overall excitement. The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at 8:00 PM EST.

"Does Brazil know how blessed they are that the best QB in the league is there now?" one fan said.
"Looks like HerbieBoy didn't sleep well on the flight kkkk," another fan said.
"Damn Justin Herbert, you only have ONE responsibility, which is to win this damn game," one fan said.

Joe Montana named Justin Herbert as one of his top 4 QBs in the NFL

Justin Herbert is seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League. On Tuesday, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana appeared on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" and named four quarterbacks he would start his franchise with.

Montana named Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert as his top four quarterbacks in the NFL. High praise from one of the best to ever play the game.

If Justin Herbert is going to live up to the high expectations surrounding him, he will first need to find success in the postseason. Herbert led the Chargers to the playoffs in 2022 and 2024 and has yet to pick up his first playoff game.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

