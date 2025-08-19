  • home icon
  "Not in my 2025 bingo card": Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads as fans lose it after Chargers QB gets spotted at singer's music video set

"Not in my 2025 bingo card": Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads as fans lose it after Chargers QB gets spotted at singer's music video set

By Prasen
Modified Aug 19, 2025 11:00 GMT
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads as fans speculate new couple in town
Justin Herbert and Madison Beer turn heads as fans speculate new couple in town [Source: IMAGN, IG/@madisonbeer]

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is making headlines off the field after being spotted with pop star Madison Beer two days after the Chargers’ 23-22 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The sighting occurred on Beer’s upcoming music video set in Hancock Park, where the two were seen together throughout the day.

As per Daily Mail, Herbert accompanied the singer, dressed in angel wings, for the shoot.

Fans wasted no time in flooding social media once photos of the pair went viral.

One fan said, “Justin Herbert and Madison Beer together was not on my 2025 bingo card."
Another sarcastically wrote, “I could really go for a Beer right now 👀.”
Sarcasm ruled the comments, with one X user tweeting, “Must be nice to win in some sort of capacity.”
"A quarterback and a hot woman together? I’m shocked," tweeted another.
The dating rumors instantly caught fire, with fans debating whether Herbert and Beer are Hollywood’s next big sports-and-music duo. One fan jabbed at the quarterback’s postseason struggles, tweeting,

“I guess this is a good consolation for not winning the AFC West again this year.”
"She's like a professionally unaccomplished version of Josh Allen's lady," commented another.
Madison Beer first shot to fame when Justin Bieber shared her music online. She boasts more than 40 million Instagram followers and is set to release her highly anticipated new album "MB3" later this year.

Who is Taylor Biscioti, Justin Herbert's rumored girlfriend amids Madison Beer rumors

The Chargers quarterback made headlines on Monday night, but not because of his rocket arm. The buzz around Justin Herbert has shifted off the field, with rumors of him and Madison Beer being the new NFL couple. However, before Beer, there was Taylor Bisciotti, who was linked heavily with Herbert.

Bisciotti, born in Atlanta, has a career in sports media. She boasts a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism from the University of Georgia and quickly rose through the ranks after her internship at WUSA9.

Her big break came with ESPN’s SEC Network, covering college football, before the NFL Network snapped her up as their youngest on-air talent.

Neither Herbert nor Biscioti confirmed the relationship over the past years, with US SUN first reporting their dating rumors back in 2022.

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

