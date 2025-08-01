"He doesn't make the top 15": Nick Wright puts Justin Herbert under pressure, questioning Chargers QB's accomplishments

FOX Sports' Nick Wright doesn't believe Justin Herbert is in the "elite" conversation when it comes to quarterbacks in the NFL.

Taking to "First Things First" today, Wright offered up his thoughts on the Chargers quarterback, saying he needs to see "something" from the signal caller to get him in the conversation. Wright claims that when breaking down quarterbacks by accomplishments in the league, Herbert doesn't crack the top 15.

“He just has to accomplish something. That's all. Just accomplish something. He has shown me things… I've seen a lot of positive things from Justin Herbert. Just unfortunately, none of them have resulted in any tangible accomplishment. He's never led the league in any category.

"He's never won a playoff game. He hasn't have even like the kind of marred accomplishment of an amazing regular season and then the playoff like 13 and 3, but then you lose in the playoff game. If we were to rank active starting quarterbacks by accomplishment, he doesn't make the top 15.”

Los Angeles drafted Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Oregon product has been a key player leading the franchise's offense for the past five seasons. However, during that time, Herbert has yet to record a playoff win for Los Angeles in their two postseason appearances.

Can Justin Herbert and company right the ship in 2025?

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Herbert enters the Chargers' 2025 season coming off a strong last year, where he threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He helped Los Angeles finish with an overall record of 11-6, second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl and secured a Wild Card spot.

However, the Chargers were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Texans, marking Herbert's second playoff loss. Now, Los Angeles hopes to advance further with a playoff victory in 2025 and has made some solid upgrades to their offense to achieve that.

The Chargers signed Najee Harris to share carries with rookie Omarion Hampton in the backfield, and also brought in Mekhi Becton at guard to protect Herbert. Becton recently won a Super Bowl with the Eagles last season as a starter on one of the most dominant offensive lines in football.

It will be interesting to see if these changes significantly improve Los Angeles' playoff chances in 2025. The Chargers will open their 2025 regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5.

