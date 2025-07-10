Nick Wright shuts down Justin Herbert hype after buzz around Chargers' breakout year

Fox Sports host Nick Wright targeted the growing confidence in Justin Herbert’s ability to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a breakthrough season. He voiced direct skepticism during his Thursday appearance on "First Things First."
Wright, known for his blunt assessments, argued that Herbert’s stellar regular-season production has yet to translate into meaningful playoff success.
"I don't know what they're going to have," Wright said.
"You're going to get a better year from Herbert than what I think, was 21 touchdowns to three interceptions, and it was a paragon of efficiency, until, of course, he had to play in a game that mattered, and he more than and he had more interceptions in that game than he had in the whole regular season. The perpetual belief that this is the year for the Chargers," he added.
Justin Herbert delivered impressive numbers last season. He finished with nearly 4,000 passing yards and a trivial interception rate. However, a four-turnover performance against Houston left doubts about whether he can deliver under the pressure of the postseason.
Chargers veteran questions Justin Herbert's one quality that is holding him back
Beyond numbers, Wright’s take touches on a broader tension that has defined Herbert’s early career: the balance between elite talent and results.
Others around the league have raised similar questions from different angles. Former Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy, speaking recently to FOX Sports on July 4, emphasized that Herbert’s commitment is unquestioned, but suggested that his perfectionist streak sometimes gets in his way.
"Part of me says (Justin Herbert) needs to relax a little bit, because he cares so much. He's a perfectionist. Just go out there and play ball," Van Noy said.
He also noted that leadership off the field, building bonds in the locker room, and setting the tone beyond practice can be just as critical to a quarterback’s growth.
This season will be Herbert’s second under Jim Harbaugh, who has wasted little time reshaping the Chargers’ identity. The arrival of power runners like Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton signals an intention to blend a physical ground game with Herbert’s passing ability.
That approach may help ease some of the pressure on Herbert to carry the offense alone. Yet it also introduces fresh scrutiny. If the team’s infrastructure improves but postseason results stay the same, the spotlight will shine brighter on Herbert’s performance.
