NFL analyst drops bold prediction on Justin Herbert’s career lifespan

For LA Chargers fans, don’t worry about Justin Herbert is the message from one NFL analyst. On Friday’s episode of "3 and Out," John Middlekauff believes the quarterback still has plenty of time to thrive in the league.

“Justin Herbert just turned 27 years old," Middlekauff said (16:43). "So even if we are conservative. ... He has eight more years of playing really well. ... I think you guys are gonna be OK."

In Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Chargers coach, Herbert threw for 3,870 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading LA back to the postseason. However, he has yet to win a playoff game and had a rough outing in the wild-card round against the Houston Texans, with a career-low 43.8% completion percentage.

Herbert also threw a career-high four interceptions and had a career-low passer rating of 40.9 as the Chargers were beaten by the Texans 32-12.

“Most people are not Tom Brady, and most people are not Patrick Mahomes and win immediately," Middlekauff said (16:23).

In his first NFL playoff appearance in the 2022 campaign, Herbert recorded 273 yards and a TD. LA squandered a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars, losing 31-30 — the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history.

“I think we’re overreacting sometimes, and I would say the same thing about Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen sometimes,” Middlekauff (17:19).

Last season, Herbert threw a mere three interceptions in the regular season, the fewest of his NFL career. He also had a career-high passer rating of 101.7.

A familiar face may help Justin Herbert

While Justin Herbert’s playoff numbers have been less than stellar, he could be aided by the potential return of a former big-name wideout.

Keenan Allen was traded by the Chargers to the Chicago Bears last year, but he’s reportedly interested in returning to LA. In 2024, Ladd McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 yards through the air, the only 1,000+ yard receiver on the team.

Herbert thrived in the league immediately with Allen, throwing for over 4,000 yards in three of his four campaigns. Allen had two 1,000+ yards seasons with Herbert as his primary QB, while the QB's best season in passing yards and passing yards per game occurred when Allen was there in 2021 (5,014 and 294.9 per game).

Allen’s contract with the Bears has expired, and re-signing him would cost the team $23.1 million against the cap next season.

