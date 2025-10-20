Simone Biles turns heads in custom Bears skirt and Cowboys boots cheering for hubby Jonathan Owens during Saints game

Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, spent her weekend watching an NFL matchup. She attended the Week 7 game of Owens' Chicago Bears against the New Orleans Saints and shared glimpses of the outing on her social media handle.On Sunday, she posted a few pictures and videos of her outing. She cheered for her beau in a custom-made outfit. The American gymnast wore a white top and paired it with a skirt.Simone Biles outfit/@simonebilesShe also shared a snap providing a glimpse of her outfit after she wore it. She donned a black skirt with “Owens” and “36” printed on it. Along with that, she wore white knee-length Cowboys boots and kept her hair open, flowing down her shoulders.Simone Biles in custom Bears skirt and Cowboys boots during Saints gameBiles was there to witness a phenomenal week for Owens and the Bears as they won their fourth game of the season, 26-14.The couple, who were married in 2023, have been spending some quality time together. They enjoyed a vacation during the offseason and traveled to South Africa, and as the new season began, she was there to cheer for him. She attended training camp to support Owens, and as the season started, she made sure to be there to cheer for him.Biles is making waves on the internet for her stylish game-day outfits. For the Week 2 game, when the Bears played against the Detroit Lions, Biles opted to wear an all-black outfit. She wore a black tank top and custom-made pants with her husband’s name printed on them. Her bag also caught attention. She carried a football-shaped black purse.Simone Biles brings style to the stands in white and blue as she roots for Jonathan OwensThe Chicago Bears returned to play on Oct.14 after their bye week and had an impressive outing. Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles, attended the game to support her beau and shared glimpses of the outing on Instagram earlier this month. She posted a few pictures with the caption:&quot;not a season ticket holder&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles wore a white turtleneck top and blue comfortable pants. Her pants had “Owens” and “36” printed on them. She carried a white Dior bag for the game day.The Bears faced the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and won the neck-to-neck competition 25-24. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, 31-14, and the Las Vegas Raiders 25-24 in Week 4.